OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT iOS app for multiple regions, much to the delight of iPhone users. The American artificial intelligence company introduced the ChatGPT app for iOS via a blog post on its official website. You can click on the "Download on the App Store" button on the website to access the official ChatGPT app for iOS.

So, iPhone users do not need to access the AI chatbot on a web browser. Moreover, the official iPhone app for ChatGPT integrates OpenAI's speech-recognition system dubbed Whisper. As a result, you can use your voice to prompt ChatGPT. The app is currently available to download on the App Store without any ads.

ChatGPT app for iOS users: Availability, other details

By unveiling an official ChatGPT for iPhone users, OpenAI will also restrict the downloads of fake ChatGPT apps that force users to pay for expensive subscriptions. Using the mobile app is similar to accessing ChatGPT on your browser. However, unless you are willing to pay up for ChatGPT Plus, you will only get access to GPT-3.5. It is worth noting that the free version of ChatGPT online is powered by the same GPT-3.5 model.

Those who have a ChatGPT Plus account, on the other hand, will be able to access the GPT-4 model. There are no prizes for guessing that the latest GPT-4 model is trained with the latest information. Moreover, Plus subscribers will be eligible to get some notable perks such as faster response times and early access to features. They can avail of these perks with their web subscription as well.

However, OpenAI hasn't confirmed whether it will bring new beta features for ChatGPT Plus to the iOS app. While the official ChatGPT app is only available to iOS users, OpenAI hinted that an Android version of the app is around the corner. "P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon," the company tipped in its official announcement.

The ChatGPT app for iOS is now available to users in 11 more countries — Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the UK. More to come soon! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 24, 2023

Taking to its official Twitter account, OpenAI announced that the iOS app is now available in additional countries. These include the U.K., Nigeria, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Korea, Jamaica, Ireland, Germany, France, Croatia, and Albania. Here's how you can get ChatGPT for iOS.

ChatGPT for iOS: How to download?

Setting up ChatGPT on iOS is a pretty straightforward process. First, go to the App Store and search for OpenAI ChatGPT. Alternatively, you can head straight to this link to download the ChatGPT from the App Store directly. It is worth noting that you cannot access ChatGPT on a web browser or in the iOS app unless you have an OpenAI account.

BREAKING: OpenAI just launched the official ChatGPT app for iOS.



Spoiler: It's BETTER than the regular web ChatGPT.



Here's everything you need to know and why it's a big deal: pic.twitter.com/BWwTNOs7hW — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) May 18, 2023

You can sign up for an account during the login process on the ChatGPT app itself. The ChatGPT iPhone app allows you to do a lot of things such as writing a book, composing music, and more. You can become a ChatGPT power user by following some ChatGPT tips. For instance, you can be more specific with your prompts and teach the AI tool your writing style.

However, don't forget to follow some simple ways to protect your privacy when using the AI bot. Since there's no dearth of fake ChatGPT apps, make sure you have downloaded the official app.

New features

Notably, the official ChatGPT app will give you access to some amazing features that you might not get in a fake app. For instance, OpenAI recently introduced a new feature called shared links for the chatbot. The feature allows users to share their ChatGPT interactions with others.

You can send a friend a shared link to let them access and copy the conversation. Currently, the company is rolling out the feature to a few testers in the alpha version. Aside from this, iPhone users can now disable their ChatGPT chat history.

📣Great news for iOS users in India! 🇮🇳 ChatGPT is now available on iOS, offering an incredible language model experience. Enhance your conversations, and enjoy the power of AI right at your fingertips. Download it now and unlock a world of possibilities! #ChatGPT #AI #iOS #India pic.twitter.com/p1shZFGd6j — Deepak Mahakale 🆎➕ (@deepakmahakale) May 26, 2023

OpenAI says it will not use the conversation that started when the chat history was disabled to improve its models. Likewise, the chat will be stored only for 30 days and the user's chat history will no longer be available on any device. Lastly, the company behind ChatGPT has integrated the browsing feature "more deeply" with Microsoft Bing. However, the feature is still in the beta stage, and available only to paid users.