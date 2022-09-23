This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Building a company is tough, especially in the UK where the competition is vast. It's easy to feel overwhelmed from your very first business step, when you're first made aware of what's required to successfully set up a limited company. But don't be discouraged, help is on hand to make the process of starting up, a breeze.

There are many things you need to prepare for and plan when setting up your own company, from writing a business plan and conducting market research to getting your business registered.

Fortunately, you don't have to undergo complicated policies and lengthy processes if you have the help of a trusted company formation agent.

As the leading company formation agent in the United Kingdom, 1st Formations can help you build your own company with ease.

How to Build a Company More Efficiently With 1st Formations

1st Formations is a thriving company formation agent that provides quick and simple company formation services for customers based both in the UK and overseas. And they're fast. They can assist new companies in registering in just three to six working hours.

Since 2014, they have formed over 1 million companies and served thousands of clients, giving expert advice on limited companies, reporting requirements, and corporate governance to help businesses grow successfully.

You can choose from different company formation packages that suit your business needs, from packages dedicated to private limited companies, non-residents, and limited liability partnership (LLP) packages.

Plus, in order to assist clients in maintaining regulatory compliance and reporting, 1st Formations' Company Secretarial Team has developed a wide range of corporate governance services and products to ensure that your company adheres to the requirements, laws, and guidelines set by the government and regulatory agencies. This ensures that you won't encounter any issues with your company in the future.

What Does 1st Formations Offer?

To form a company, you will need a UK-based registered office address. In case you don't have one, 1st Formations offers address services from their excellent Covent Garden, London location. These include Registered Office, Directors' Service Address, and Business Address services.

The application process is simple. All you need to do is complete the online form. And in the unlikely event that you're having trouble, an advisor will guide you through the process over the phone or chat - so any questions you might have will be immediately addressed.

1st Formations' skilled Team can also check for mistakes to ensure your company formation application is accepted by Companies House. Since they will be taking care of everything, you won't get stressed out or confused by the complicated processes and can simply focus on setting up your company.

How to Choose the Right Company Package From 1st Formations

The company package that you choose should depend on your objectives, liabilities, and budget. Here are the company packages that 1st Formations has to offer:

Digital Package

Privacy Package

Professional Package

Prestige Package

All Inclusive Package

Non-Residents Package

LLP Package

Guarantee Package

eSeller Package

PLC Package

If your company goal is to make a profit, the standard company type for most commercial business activities is a private company limited by shares, also known as limited or ltd company. This privately-owned company has one or more registered directors and its finances will be separate from your personal finances.

If you want to form a non-profit company, co-operative, association, or membership organisation; a private company limited by guarantee would be the best fit for you. The Limited by Guarantee Package provides digital and printed company documents, a free client account on Online Company Manager, and a free .com or .co.uk domain name for one year.

Similar to a traditional partnership, the LLP Package lets you enjoy the same limited liability as a limited company. This type of company is popular with professionals, such as solicitors and accountants. The package includes a free draft LLP Agreement, digital and printed LLP documents, and access to 1st Formations' Online Company Manager to monitor and update your LLP details.

Start building your own company that will flourish in the UK with the help of 1st Formations.