Train frontman Pat Monahan and his son have faced a wave of criticism after performing the US national anthem before a Monday Night Football game, with some viewers describing the rendition as one of the worst they had heard.

The performance, delivered at Levi's Stadium in California, circulated on social media, where fans criticised the arrangement and vocal delivery. Comments on X ranged from disbelief to calls for those responsible for selecting the performers to face consequences.

One viewer wrote: 'Maybe THE worst national anthem I've ever heard. Good grief. Who booked this? You're FIRED!'

Another reacted: 'Holy f–k, this might be the worst anthem.' A third questioned the decision to invite the pair, writing: 'Wait, who the heck is singing the MNF anthem, and how can we make sure they never do it again.' One more fan added: 'Somebody needs to be fired over that abomination of a National Anthem.'

The reaction highlighted the scrutiny that accompanies performances of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at major American sporting events. While the anthem is a fixture of NFL pre-game ceremonies, singers frequently face intense public judgement over their interpretations of the patriotic song.

Monahan Previously Explained Why He Stopped Singing the Anthem

The criticism is particularly notable because Monahan previously discussed his reluctance to perform the national anthem at sporting events.

The Train singer explained that he had effectively 'given up' singing it after an experience in 2014 at Levi's Stadium, the same venue associated with his latest performance. However, he said he would still sing the anthem if his son joined him.

That earlier appearance apparently left him wary of taking on the song again. The anthem presents a challenge even for experienced vocalists because of its wide range, sustained notes and the expectations surrounding a performance before a large live audience.

Monahan is best known as the lead singer of Train, the American rock band behind hits including 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)' and 'Hey, Soul Sister'. The group has enjoyed considerable commercial success, but its frontman has also experienced the difficulties of performing outside his usual repertoire.

The latest backlash demonstrates how quickly a high-profile sporting performance can become a social media talking point. However, the criticism represents viewers' opinions rather than an objective assessment of the singers' abilities.

Other National Anthem Performances That Drew Backlash

Pat Monahan and his son are not the first performers to face criticism for singing the US national anthem at a major sporting event.

Christina Aguilera drew backlash during Super Bowl XLV in February 2011 after mistakenly repeating part of the lyrics. She later expressed hope that audiences recognised her patriotism despite the error.

Fergie also faced widespread criticism for her jazz-inspired rendition at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Her unconventional delivery prompted bemused reactions from spectators, including Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who appeared confused during the performance. Fergie later acknowledged that her interpretation had missed the mark.

Roseanne Barr's 1990 rendition before a San Diego Padres baseball game remains another infamous example, with her singing and subsequent behaviour attracting criticism.

These incidents highlight the scrutiny surrounding the anthem at major sporting events. For Monahan, the latest backlash has revived attention surrounding his previous decision to stop performing it. Whether he will sing it again remains unclear.