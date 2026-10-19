Country singer Megan Moroney faced criticism after viewers accused her of getting in models' way during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on 18 October 2026.

The complaints focused on Moroney's positioning and the cameras' attention to her while models walked the runway.

She was one of four scheduled musical performers, alongside Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Thee Stallion. Victoria's Secret streamed the production live on YouTube.

Some viewers questioned whether Moroney's movements interfered with the models' walks. However, the reported reactions do not establish that she deliberately obstructed anyone or departed from the planned staging.

Megan Moroney Accused of Getting in Models' Way

The criticism began after viewers complained that Moroney appeared in front of models during her performance.

One X user asked why Moroney appeared ahead of the models and why the cameras kept focusing on her, according to The Mirror.

'Megan moroney walking IN FRONT of the models?? The constant pan to her? Yo this is NOT ur concert I need yall to chill.'

Other commenters expressed frustration with the staging. One viewer suggested that Moroney's positioning appeared intentional, although no independently verified evidence has established that she deliberately interfered with anyone.

The reported reactions do not confirm physical contact, an injury or any breach of staging instructions. IBTimes UK has not independently authenticated the original social media posts and footage cited in the complaints.

It also remains unclear whether Moroney moved outside her assigned performance area. The precise directions given to the singer and models remain unclear.

The distinction matters because the fashion show deliberately combined live music with runway modelling. Performers and models were expected to share the presentation, although their specific choreography remains unclear.

Moroney performed '6 Months Later', 'Wish I Didn't' and 'Sorry... I Meant Tonight.' All three appear on her third studio album, Cloud 9, with the final song included as a bonus track.

Her appearance featured oversized pink wings, a glittering guitar, a floor-length gown and towering platform heels. The theatrical outfit complemented the fashion show's elaborate costumes and visual themes.

According to Marie Claire's live coverage, Alessandra Ambrosio and Alex Consani appeared on the runway during Moroney's performance.

Their appearances placed the singer and models within the same presentation, making their positioning particularly noticeable to viewers watching the catwalk.

Megan Moroney Performs Alongside Victoria's Secret Runway Favourites

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show combined returning models, celebrity appearances and an all-female musical lineup.

Established runway figures including Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid appeared during the show. Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, also made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut.

Another major moment came when Kylie Jenner debuted in the brand's returning Fantasy Bra. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, watched from the audience.

The production followed a seasonal theme developed by executive creative director Adam Selman. 'I actually did the four seasons, and then I added in a second Winter spot,' Selman told Reuters.

The presentation also featured a dedicated segment highlighting Victoria's Secret's PINK collection. Each musical act wore costumes reflecting the production's visual themes. Music has long played a role in the brand's runway presentations.

The first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in 1995, and the brand made its US network television debut in 2001. The brand ended the traditional runway show after 2018 amid criticism of its image and approach to inclusivity.

Victoria's Secret introduced a reimagined presentation, The Tour '23, in 2023. The traditional runway format returned in 2024, featuring performances by Cher, Tyla, Lisa and Joan Jett.

For viewers criticising Moroney, the issue was not necessarily the inclusion of live music. Their complaints concerned how the performance appeared alongside the models' walks.

The available reports do not include a response from Moroney or Victoria's Secret addressing the specific allegations. No deliberate interference or unsafe incident has been established.

Moroney was an officially scheduled performer, and her appearance formed part of the planned entertainment. The reported criticism concerns what viewers saw on screen, rather than verified misconduct by the singer.