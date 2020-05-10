Pau Gasol is one of the players in the NBA who showed the league that Europeans ballers are a force to be reckoned with. He made a huge impact alongside other Europeans like Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki. In the twilight of his career, he hopes to play for the Los Angeles Lakers once more.

Gasol started his career in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2001. He was awarded the rookie of the year for the 2001-2002 season. Thereafter, he spent a large chunk of his career at the Lakers from 2008 to 2014. He won two championships while playing with the Lakers. Last year, he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the team waived him early in the season without having played a single game. Gasol, in an interview with Clutch Points, said that he hopes to play with the Lakers one more time before retiring for good.

In his peak with the Lakers, he averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. In his last full NBA season in 2017-2018, Gasol averaged 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 23.5 minutes of play for the San Antonio Spurs.

While Gasol admits that the opportunity never presented itself in any serious official manner, he says that he would love to rejoin the Lakers organisation in what is most likely his last year as an NBA player. The former All-Star also admits that even if it doesn't happen, the City of Los Angeles and the Lakers will always be meaningful to him.

The question now is, even if the Lakers are willing to take him back, is there a spot for him? Power forward Anthony Davis is now a Lakers team cornerstone. Center JaVale McGee with reserve Dwight Howard are doing excellent jobs in their respective roles.

There is also the "new formula" implemented by the Lakers, requiring Davis and superstar LeBron James to sign off on roster changes for the team.

But, Gasol shouldn't lose hope. With the salary cap officially dropping by a large margin for next season, a lot of teams will need to reshuffle. If he is willing to play for minimum salary, he might have a chance to end his career wearing purple and gold.