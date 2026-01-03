Luke Littler and Gian van Veen will meet in the final of the 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Saturday, setting up a thrilling showdown between two of the sport's brightest young stars, according to the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

The 18-year-old Littler, the reigning champion, will face 23-year-old Van Veen, who has risen to his first world final, with the £1 million winner's prize and the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy at stake.

Littler Overpowers Searle to Reach Final

Littler secured his place in the final with a dominant 6–1 victory over Ryan Searle in Friday's semi-final session. After dropping the opening set, he won six consecutive sets, producing three tournament averages above 105 and landing ten maximum 180s.

'I've joined another short list of names of players who have had back‑to‑back‑to‑back finals,' Littler said after the match. 'Now, the only goal is to join the list of people who are back‑to‑back World Champions. I've got every right to think I can do it, but I never, ever say that I am going to win it. We will just see how the darts go.'

The 2026 campaign continues Littler's remarkable run at Alexandra Palace, following his maiden world title in 2025 when he defeated Michael van Gerwen 7–3 to become the youngest champion in the modern era.

Van Veen Stuns Anderson to Make First Final

Van Veen produced a commanding 6–3 victory over Gary Anderson in the other semi-final. The Dutchman raced to a 4–1 lead and maintained his composure under pressure, eventually sealing a maiden world final berth with precise finishing and a strong overall average.

'I enjoyed every single second of it, I'm still pinching myself,' Van Veen said. 'It was a fantastic game, Gary played so well. I'm very confident I can lift the trophy. I'm feeling excellent on that stage.'

Once affected by dartitis, a psychological block that has troubled several players, Van Veen has battled back to elite form. His run in this tournament has included victories over established names and high-scoring displays that suggest he is ready to challenge for the sport's biggest title.

Semi-Final Sparks: Searle Shines, Cross Cruises, Littler and Van Veen Dominate

Other semi-final highlights saw Ryan Searle deliver his best Alexandra Palace performance to date, averaging 102.29 and winning his last nine legs consecutively against Martin Schindler in the quarter-finals. Rob Cross produced a clinical 6–0 whitewash over Damon Heta, securing his semi-final place with minimal resistance.

Both Luke Littler and Gian van Veen impressed with their scoring power, hitting numerous 180s and maintaining consistent finishing, with Littler landing ten maximums in his semi-final and Van Veen hitting eight.

These performances have set up a final between the tournament's two youngest and most in-form players, signalling a generational shift in professional darts.

A Championship of Records and Rising Stars

The 2026 World Championship has been notable for its expanded 128-player field and the largest ever prize fund in the event's history. The total £5 million pot, including the £1 million winner's share, reflects the rapid growth of darts as a global sport.

The final also promises one of the youngest showdowns in modern darts. Littler and Van Veen have a combined age of just 41, emphasising the rise of fresh talent ready to challenge established stars.

Countdown to a Darts Duel: Littler and Van Veen Set for Show-Stopping Final

The final, contested over a best-of-13 sets format, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and by global partners internationally. Both players boast strong scoring power and clinical finishing, promising a high-quality, unpredictable encounter.

Fans can expect tactical battles, big checkouts, and plenty of maximums as Littler aims to defend his title and Van Veen seeks his first world crown. The match represents an actual generational duel, with both performers looking to etch their names into darts history.