The Philadelphia 76ers are having a good season. They started with a five-game winning streak but have since dropped to 6th place in the Eastern Conference. At 23-14, only a few games behind the 23-12 defending champions Toronto Raptors, they have a good chance of getting in the playoffs with a legitimate shot at the championship. Close, but not a substantial threat against Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks at 31-5. They need one, maybe two, changes in their roster. Here are some players they are looking to acquire to cover their weaknesses.

David Bertans - This Latvian-born player in the Washington Wizards was selected as the 42nd pick by the Indiana Pacers back in 2011. Usually, a player not selected in the first round doesn't get to spend too many seasons playing in the NBA. He was leased back to Europe and earned enough experience to debut for the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. Bertans has been shooting well, including one game last October, where he shot 7-7 on the field, that's including five three-pointers. In November, He made six three-pointers against the Hornets. This season he is averaging 15.4 points, five rebounds, and shooting 43.4% from the beyond the arc. His SF-PF position won't conflict with 76ers leading scorers PF-C Joel Embiid and PG Ben Simmons.

Joe Harris - According to CBS Sports, The 76ers are 21st in the league in 3-points made. If they are unable to get Bertans, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets is a suitable alternative. Averaging 14.5 points a game and shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc, his SF-SG positioning can also fit into the 76ers roster. Last season, Harris shot 47.4% in the three-point line and 50% from the field overall. His long-range shooting can open up the floor for Philadelphia, allowing Embiid to dominate the paint and Simmons to work his suicide drives.

Alec Burks - Alec Burks of the Golden State Warriors is having a great season in the absence of their leading players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Averaging 15.9 points this year, he can be a reliable tag team partner for Simmons to dominate the backcourt. Burks can make his plays and can act like a "Simmons twin" on the floor.

The Trade Deadline is on February 6th. As it closes, the 76ers will look to complete its championship roster before then. If they can spend the second half of the regular season integrating a new shooter or another Ben Simmons in the offense. They have a real shot at the title.