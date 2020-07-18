Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial point guards in NBA history. At 6'10" (208cm), Simmons is definitely tall for the position, but successful tall point guards such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson, arguably the best player in the position of all time, do exist. However, the 76ers decided to move him to the power forward position.

Simmons definitely has what it takes to be a great point guard. He is an excellent ball-handler and playmaker. His 8.2 assists per game make him the 5th best playmaker in the league. His 3.6 turnovers per game make him better than LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Ricky Rubio, and Trae Young. Lastly, he is fast, lightning fast.

But he doesn't (or won't) shoot at range. He attempted only 17 3-point shots in his entire four-year playing career so far, and only made 2. His mid-range record is just as bad. His 16.4 point average comes mostly from his penetration moves to the hoop. He is also a terrible free throw shooter, averaging just 62.7% this year and 59.4% in his entire career.

It is a weakness that other guards playing against Simmons try to exploit. However, having 4-6 inches height advantage against them, it mostly doesn't matter to Simmons and his game.

But things will change according to CBS Sports. Ben Simmons will occupy the power forward position for the 76ers when the 2019-2020 season restarts in the NBA bubble. Philly coach Brett Brown noted that he has the size for the power forward position, and is faster than any other forward in the league.

Simmons also averages 7.8 rebounds a game, abnormally high for a point guard. Positioning him inside, coach Brown expects that number to go up.

Insiders in the Philly organisation claim that Simmons is comfortable with the point guard position but finally agreed to move when 76ers reserve point guard Shake Milton performed well during Simmons' absence due to an injury. Both players also have chemistry playing together during practice, according to 76ers star Joel Embiid.

While having Simmons as a power forward is not perfect, it is definitely an opportunity for the 76ers to further utilise Simmons' dunk and rebound mindset.