In a stark admission on 1 September 2025, UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was 'ashamed' of soaring child poverty levels, now affecting 4.5 million children. Her remarks come as senior faith leaders urge the Labour government to abolish the two-child benefit cap, warning that failure to act could trigger a collapse in the education system amid alarming 2025 trends.

2025 Child Poverty Trends Paint Grim Picture

Child poverty in the UK has reached a record high in 2025, with official statistics showing 4.5 million children, 31 per cent of all youngsters, living below the breadline. This marks an increase of 100,000 children since 2022/23, driven largely by rising costs and stagnant support systems. England's rate stands at 30 per cent, higher than Scotland's 24 per cent, highlighting regional disparities.

Trends show the crisis is deepening, with 72 per cent of affected children belonging to working families, challenging outdated assumptions about unemployment. Charities report over 100 children slip into poverty daily, projecting further rises unless urgent action is taken. The two-child benefit cap, introduced in 2017, exacerbates the hardship, restricting aid for third and subsequent children.

Faith Leaders Press Labour for Immediate Reforms

On 1 September 2025, 38 faith leaders, including former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Rowan Williams and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, issued an open letter urging the Labour government to scrap the two-child benefit cap. They argued it is 'hard to conceive of an effective child poverty strategy' without removing the limit, calling delays 'hugely frustrating'.

Cottrell labelled child poverty a 'shameful scandal', emphasising the cap's role in trapping families. The leaders proposed funding reforms such gambling levies or bank taxes, noting that scrapping the cap could lift 540,000 children out of poverty at an annual cost of £2.5 billion ($3.84 billion), the most cost-effective option.

Phillipson, speaking to Sky News, said 'I'm ashamed of the very high numbers of children growing up in poverty', hinting at social security reviews but warning of a 'big price tag'. The government's child poverty strategy, delayed from spring to autumn 2025, faces criticism for dithering.

The leaders argued, 'It is hard to conceive of an effective child poverty strategy that does not act on the restrictive benefit cap and end the two-child limit.' Revd Richard Andrew added, 'This is a cry for change, rooted in our belief that change is possible.' The Morning Star reported on 1 September 2025 that without intervention, child poverty projections could worsen, exacerbating educational barriers such as hunger and poor concentration.

Poverty's Grip Threatens UK Education System in 2025

Child poverty severely hampers education, with affected children facing barriers like illness from poor housing and limited access to learning resources. In 2025, teachers report overwhelming impacts on learning and health, with children arriving hungry or stressed.

Only four in ten disadvantaged pupils meet expected standards, lagging behind peers and risking long-term inequality. Material deprivation affects 28 per cent of children, limiting access to educational opportunities. Faith leaders warn that continued inaction could collapse education systems, as poverty narrows horizons.

Union leaders like Daniel Kebede stress that raising family incomes is more effective than relying solely on school efforts. A verified post from @SkyNews on 31 August 2025 stated: 'Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson agrees with the Archbishop of York that child poverty levels are 'shaming.'.

"The family you're born into shouldn't determine what you achieve."



Labour must act swiftly on these 2025 child poverty trends to secure the futures of millions.