A woman from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has condemned the police shooting of her XL Bully, describing it as 'cold-blooded murder'.

Sophie Zaherali, 30, said her three-year-old dog Ghost was gunned down 'without reason' after breaking free from her home last December. The nine-stone animal was shot four times by police officers responding to emergency calls about a dangerous dog roaming the streets of Wisewood.

The fatal encounter occurred after Ghost escaped while Zaherali was reportedly rushing to help her child, who had suffered a seizure. In the chaos, the door to her home failed to close properly. Minutes later, armed officers arrived at Dyke Hall Road, where Ghost was reportedly seen near two members of the public.

Police Account vs. Owner's Version

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, prosecutors said police received multiple 999 calls reporting a large dog 'jumping up' on people and other animals. According to Justin Bullas, prosecuting, officers were informed that Ghost had a history of aggression and might have previously attacked people, an allegation Zaherali strongly denies.

Footage from a body-worn camera, lasting just 17 seconds, was shown in court. One officer agreed under questioning that the animal 'did not appear to be acting dangerously' in the video. Still, the officer who opened fire, whose identity was withheld for safety reasons, told the court he had to make a 'split-second decision' as Ghost ran toward him.

He fired his shotgun three times, then used a pistol to end the dog's suffering near Dunella Road.

Zaherali said she was unaware her dog had escaped until she heard the gunshots. 'Ghost was innocent and they murdered him in cold blood,' she said outside the court. 'He wasn't acting dangerously, even one of the officers said so.'

Legal Outcome and Court Findings

Judge Tim Spruce convicted Zaherali of owning a dog dangerously out of control, as defined under the Dangerous Dogs Act. The law states that a dog can be deemed 'dangerously out of control' even if no injury occurs, provided its behaviour causes fear of harm.

The court also heard that although Ghost was an exempted XL Bully, a breed banned under UK law since early 2024, Zaherali had failed to submit proof of neutering to the Secretary of State, invalidating the exemption certificate.

She also pleaded guilty to malicious communications after posting social media messages targeting the officer involved. However, Judge Spruce noted that a custodial sentence was not being considered, adjourning the case for pre-sentencing reports.

Demand for 'The Ghost Act'

In the aftermath, Zaherali has launched a campaign for 'The Ghost Act,' a proposed law that would restrict the use of firearms in animal control operations. The measure would also seek accountability for officers who shoot dogs without adequately assessing the situation.

'We just want to put him to rest and ensure nothing like this ever happens again,' she told the media, adding that she is still waiting for his body to be returned. She continues to call for transparency from South Yorkshire Police, alleging she has been 'misled multiple times' about when she can reclaim Ghost's remains.

According to reports, Zaherali's sentence will be announced on 16 December. Meanwhile, she continues to campaign for 'The Ghost Act' and to reclaim her dog's body.