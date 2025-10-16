At least 250 people were evacuated from the IKEA store in Wembley on Thursday, 16 October, after a fire broke out on the building's roof, where approximately 100 solar panels had caught alight.

The incident occurred at the retailer's Drury Way location in north-west London, prompting a swift response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

As thick plumes filled the sky, firefighters raced to the scene and brought the blaze under control by early afternoon. While no injuries were reported, the incident casts fresh scrutiny on the safety of large-scale solar installations on commercial rooftops.

According to the LFB and eyewitness reports, the fire was first reported at 10:35 am. Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, with crews from Park Royal, Wembley, Willesden, and North Kensington fire stations attending the blaze.

Dramatic Scenes as Smoke Billows from Roof

Images and videos shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the roof of the store, visible from surrounding areas. A 32-metre turntable ladder was deployed and used as a water tower to help extinguish the flames from above.

The fire was brought under control by 12:44 pm, but crews remained on site for some time afterwards to damp down remaining hotspots and ensure the area was safe. A small section of the roof sustained damage, but the fire was contained before it could spread further.

Despite the scale of the evacuation and the dramatic visuals, there were no reported injuries. IKEA confirmed that all customers and staff were safely evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure.

Investigation Underway: What Caused It?

The precise cause of the fire remains unknown. The LFB has not confirmed whether a technical fault in photovoltaic panels, wiring failure, or an external source triggered the blaze.

Still, the fact that about 100 solar panels were involved elevates this to one of the more serious commercial solar-panel incidents in recent memory.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The LFB has not yet confirmed whether the blaze was due to a technical fault in the solar panels or another source. However, the incident has raised questions about rooftop solar panel safety and fire prevention protocols in commercial buildings.

As reported, the fire involved approximately 100 solar panels, making it one of the more significant solar-related incidents in recent memory.

Broader Implications for Solar Safety

While solar panels are generally considered safe and environmentally beneficial, incidents like this highlight the importance of regular maintenance and fire safety checks. Experts note that while rare, electrical faults or overheating in photovoltaic systems can pose fire risks if not properly managed.

The incident may prompt further scrutiny of rooftop solar installations in commercial settings, particularly in high-traffic retail environments.

The fire at IKEA Wembley echoes the importance of robust safety protocols in public spaces. Thanks to the swift action of emergency services and store staff, a potentially dangerous situation was brought under control without injury.

As investigations continue, both IKEA and the London Fire Brigade are expected to review the incident closely to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

What to Do During a Fire Outbreak in a Public Space

In the event of a similar fire outbreak in a public setting such as a retail store, shopping centre, or transport hub, staying calm and acting quickly can make a critical difference. Here are the key steps to follow:

Respond Immediately to Alarms or Instructions

If you hear a fire alarm or see smoke or flames, do not ignore it.

Follow any staff instructions or public address announcements without delay.

Avoid trying to finish shopping or retrieve belongings — evacuate immediately.

Locate the Nearest Exit

Use the nearest marked fire exit, not lifts or escalators.

If visibility is poor due to smoke, stay low to the ground and follow illuminated exit signs or wall guides.

Stay Calm and Avoid Panic

Move in an orderly fashion and do not push or run.

Help others if it is safe to do so, especially children, elderly individuals, or those with mobility challenges.

Alert Authorities If Necessary

If you're the first to notice the fire and no alarm has sounded, notify staff or call 999.

Provide clear information about the location and nature of the fire.

Do Not Attempt to Fight the Fire

Unless you are trained and the fire is very small, do not use extinguishers or attempt to control the blaze.

Leave firefighting to professionals and focus on getting to safety.

Once Outside, Stay Clear

Move away from the building and do not re-enter until emergency services declare it safe.

Cooperate with fire crews and report any missing persons or concerns.

After the Incident

If you experience smoke inhalation or injury, seek medical attention.

Report any safety concerns to authorities or the venue's management.

High Stakes: Why This Fire Matters

Solar panels are widely considered safe and environmentally beneficial, but electrical faults, overheating, or poor installation can cause fires if not adequately mitigated. Experts say strict maintenance, proper installers, and built-in fire safety systems are essential.

This incident could prompt renewed scrutiny of solar installation standards in high-traffic commercial settings, especially on buildings hosting the public. Retailers, property owners, and regulators may revisit safeguards, inspection regimes, or design rules for rooftop photovoltaics.