In an all Phoenix Suns finals, Devin Booker defeated teammate DeAndre Ayton in the championship match of the NBA 2K tournament, an official NBA sanctioned video gaming competition which has been staged in lieu of live games.

The winner will receive $100,000 donated to a charity of their choice. At this point, Booker has not yet informed the league about where he wishes to direct the prize money. NBA 2K(20) is an Xbox One officially licensed basketball video game simulating the league.

The NBA 2K tournament is the first of many attempts by the league to recoup broadcasting rights from cancelled basketball games. This weekend, a H.O.R.S.E. competition will be played by retired and active NBA, and WNBA players. The H.O.R.S.E. competition will be broadcast by ESPN.

According to CBS Sports, for the most part, the games were not entertaining enough for the non-gaming crowd, who are not used to watching video game tournaments via streaming. The highlight of the event was watching Los Angeles Clippers player Patrick Beverly trash talk and react during a match to put on a show.

Here is a complete list of the games and their results:

Friday, April 3 (Round 1 results)

Derrick Jones Jr. beat Kevin Durant, 78-62

Deandre Ayton beat Zach Lavine, 57-41

Trae Young beat Harrison Barnes, 101-59

Patrick Beverley beat Hassan Whiteside, 84-54

Sunday, April 5 (Round 1 continued)

Montrezl Harrell beat Domantas Sabonis, 71-53

Rui Hachimura beat Donovan Mitchell, 74-71

Devin Booker beat Michael Porter Jr., 85-75

Andre Drummond beat DeMarcus Cousins, 101-49

Thursday, April 9 (Quarterfinals)

Devin Booker beat Rui Hachimura, 71-55

Montrezl Harrell beat Derrick Jones Jr., 71-66

DeAndre Ayton beat Trae Young, 73-66

Patrick Beverley beat Andre Drummond, 69-62

Saturday, April 11

Semifinal 1

Devin Booker beat Montrezl Harrell, 68-54

Devin Booker beat Montrezl Harrell, 65-62

Semifinal 2

DeAndre Ayton beat Patrick Beverley, 75-69

DeAndre Ayton beat Patrick Beverley, 74-67

Finals

Devin Booker beat DeAndre Ayton, 72-62

Devin Booker beat DeAndre Ayton, 74-62

*Best of 3 series

Match-ups were determined by NBA playoff rules in seeding. Seed rank was established by the player's rating in their NBA 2K personas. Top Seed Kevin Durant lost to 16th seed Derrick Jones in the first game of the elimination round. Tournament Champion Devin Booker is the 5th seed and Deandre Ayton 10th.

Highlights of the tournament can be watched on NBA's YouTube channel.