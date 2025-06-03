A Serbian teenager has died in a horrific parasailing accident while on holiday in Montenegro. Tijana Radonjic, just 19 years old, fell to her death on Friday, 31 May, while parasailing off the coast of Budva.

Witnesses say she was holidaying with friends when the incident occurred, during what was supposed to be a carefree seaside trip. She fell after apparently trying to adjust her harness mid-air, prompting an immediate response from emergency services who sadly declared her dead at the scene.

A Moment's Panic with Unthinkable Consequences

It's the kind of thing many do without a second thought strap in, take off, float over the sea. But somewhere between excitement and fear, Tijana's parasailing flight turned into a nightmare. Reports suggest she became tangled in the harness shortly after takeoff and tried to fix it herself. Somehow, in that confusion, she appears to have undone the very belt keeping her safe.

The drop was fatal. She landed near Slovenska Beach, one of Budva's busiest coastal stretches. Tourists looked on in shock. Many had no idea what they were seeing until the realisation sank in.

A Life Full of Promise

Friends describe Tijana as bold, curious, and always the first to say yes to an adventure. From her social media, you'd get the picture of a spirited young woman fun-loving, fashion-forward, full of wanderlust. Her Instagram page, once filled with light-hearted posts and sunny snaps, has now become a space for tributes and heartbreak.

She had just finished secondary school and was planning to start university later this year. Her death has left her family shattered and her friends struggling to make sense of it all. 'She had so much ahead of her,' one classmate wrote. 'The world feels smaller without her in it.'

Safety Questions in the Spotlight

Now, the focus turns to the parasailing operator. Montenegrin police are reportedly investigating whether there were lapses in safety procedure, and whether Tijana received a proper briefing before the flight. At the time of writing, no formal charges have been filed.

Adventure sports like parasailing tend to operate in a regulatory grey area. Some operators follow strict safety codes, others cut corners. And in tourist hotspots, the sheer volume of customers often means briefings are rushed, if they happen at all.

One aviation safety consultant, Zoran Milic, told local outlets the standards need a rethink. 'There's no margin for error when you're up in the air,' he said. 'This isn't just bad luck it points to a bigger problem.'

The Aftermath

Tijana's family is working with officials to bring her body home to Serbia. A memorial service is being organised in her hometown. Her friends plan to gather and celebrate the person she was not how she died, but how she lived.

Across social media, the outpouring has been immense. Messages from across the Balkans continue to flood in. 'Gone too soon' reads one. 'So much joy in one soul,' says another.

A Cautionary Tale

As Europe's beaches begin to fill with summer tourists, Tijana's story serves as a grim reminder. High-adrenaline experiences can quickly turn tragic. It's prompting calls for greater transparency, stronger regulation, and a rethink of what's truly safe.

Tijana Radonjic didn't sign up for a tragedy. She signed up for a memory. And now, that one moment one harness, one buckle has changed everything for those left behind.