The baseball world is in mourning after former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica confirmed the sudden death of their 14-year-old son, Miller Gardner. The teenager died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, 21 March, after falling ill during a family holiday, according to a statement released by the New York Yankees.

'With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller,' the Gardners said. 'He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation... we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep.'

The family said they are currently searching for answers, with the cause of Miller's sudden death yet to be determined.

A Life Cut Tragically Short

Miller was described by his parents as a beloved son and brother, known for his bright spirit, infectious smile, and passion for sports. 'He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,' they shared in the heartfelt tribute.

The 14-year-old had recently made headlines for a highlight reel showing him score a touchdown for his South Carolina school's football team — wearing the number 11 jersey once worn by his father during his playing days with the Yankees.

Brett Gardner, who retired from Major League Baseball in 2021, spent all 14 seasons of his career with the Yankees and was part of the club's 2009 World Series-winning team. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who coached Gardner during his final seasons, told ESPN: 'We're heartbroken. Even though Brett's been gone for a few years, that doesn't stop us from being family.'

The Yankees and Baseball Community React

In a moving tribute, the Yankees organisation described the teenager as having 'a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.' The team said the loss was 'unimaginable' and offered its unconditional support to the Gardner family.

As Fox News reported, messages of condolence have poured in across social media, with fans and fellow athletes expressing sympathy and heartbreak over Miller's untimely death. 'Today, everyone in the baseball community is a Brett Gardner family fan,' one supporter wrote.

Possible Causes of Death During Sleep

While the official cause of Miller Gardner's death has not yet been released, many are left wondering how a healthy teenage boy could pass away so suddenly in his sleep.

According to Verywell Health, there are multiple potential medical explanations for nocturnal death, even among young individuals. These include:

Sudden cardiac arrest , often caused by underlying heart conditions or arrhythmias, is among the most common causes of unexpected deaths during sleep.

, often caused by underlying heart conditions or arrhythmias, is among the most common causes of unexpected deaths during sleep. Type 1 diabetes can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels overnight, resulting in a rare but fatal event known as Dead in Bed Syndrome, particularly in younger individuals.

can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels overnight, resulting in a rare but fatal event known as Dead in Bed Syndrome, particularly in younger individuals. Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) , a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, can lead to fatal complications such as heart failure or stroke.

, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, can lead to fatal complications such as heart failure or stroke. Epilepsy , especially when poorly controlled, can result in a condition called SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), which frequently occurs at night.

, especially when poorly controlled, can result in a condition called (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), which frequently occurs at night. Carbon monoxide poisoning from faulty heaters or poor ventilation can cause silent and rapid death during sleep, without the victim ever waking.

from faulty heaters or poor ventilation can cause silent and rapid death during sleep, without the victim ever waking. Medication interactions or accidental overdose involving sedatives, opioids, or alcohol can suppress respiratory function, resulting in death.

or accidental overdose involving sedatives, opioids, or alcohol can suppress respiratory function, resulting in death. Respiratory arrest or chronic lung diseases like asthma or COPD can also lead to sudden death during sleep.

or chronic lung diseases like asthma or COPD can also lead to sudden death during sleep. Undiagnosed trauma or brain injury may trigger fatal brain haemorrhage overnight, especially if symptoms go unnoticed.

or brain injury may trigger fatal brain haemorrhage overnight, especially if symptoms go unnoticed. In very rare cases, parasomnias — such as sleepwalking or REM behaviour disorder — can result in fatal accidents during unconscious episodes.

While these possibilities remain speculative in Miller's case, the tragic loss serves as a stark reminder of how fragile life can be — even in our sleep.

Grieving With the Gardners

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and await further answers. 'We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time,' the Gardners said. 'We are confident our faith, family and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.'

As Yahoo News noted, details regarding the family's holiday and the illness affecting multiple relatives have not been disclosed. For now, the focus remains on honouring Miller's life and supporting those who loved him.

The Yankees' statement concluded: 'May Miller rest in peace.'