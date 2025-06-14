Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park on 14 June in what Governor Tim Walz described as a 'politically motivated assassination'.

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also targeted in a coordinated attack at their Champlin home. Both survived after undergoing emergency surgery. Authorities confirmed that the attacker posed as a police officer, prompting a manhunt across the region. The FBI is involved in the investigation, and local lawmakers are now under protective custody.

Governor Walz mourned the loss, saying: 'Speaker Hortman was someone who served the state of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humour and a sense of service. She is irreplaceable.'

What Happened in the Targeted Attacks

According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans, the violence began around 2 a.m. on 14 June, when a man impersonating a police officer appeared at the home of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in Champlin Park. The suspect shot them both multiple times before fleeing. Just over an hour later, around 3:35 a.m., the same gunman arrived at the Brooklyn Park residence of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, where he fatally shot them both. Police officers responded to the scene shortly after the shooting and encountered the suspect, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire before the gunman escaped on foot. As of Saturday morning, the suspect remained at large, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for a three-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

What the Suspect Looked Like

The suspect has been described as a white male with brown hair, wearing black body armour and dressed to closely resemble a police officer. He was seen operating a vehicle that appeared indistinguishable from a real police cruiser and was wearing a vest, badge, and even carrying a Taser to complete the disguise. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed that the impersonation was so convincing that anyone encountering the suspect would likely assume he was a legitimate law enforcement officer. Inside the suspect's vehicle, investigators found a manifesto naming various lawmakers and officials, including Hortman and Hoffman, suggesting the attacks were premeditated. Authorities have identified multiple persons of interest and are urging the public to report any suspicious activity by dialling 911.

A Career Marked by Leadership and Policy Reform

Melissa Hortman, born 27 May 1970, served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2005 until 2025, representing District 34B. She held several leadership roles, including Minority Leader (2017–2019) and Speaker of the House (2019–2025). During her tenure, she was known for championing environmental protection, transportation, and clean energy standards.

Hortman helped author Minnesota's solar energy standard and community solar laws while chairing the Energy Policy Committee. She also led a 2025 boycott to block legislation by denying the Republican Party quorum.

A member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), she worked tirelessly across party lines and was praised for her bipartisan efforts. In 2025, she was succeeded by GOP Representative Lisa Demuth under a power-sharing agreement.

Education and Early Life

Hortman was born in Fridley, Minnesota, and graduated from Blaine High School in 1988. She earned a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from Boston University, a JD from the University of Minnesota Law School, and a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School. She interned for Al Gore and John Kerry and worked as an assistant county attorney before entering politics.

Personal Life and Legacy

Melissa Hortman lived in Brooklyn Park with her husband, Mark. They had two children, Colin and Sophie. Hortman was Catholic and taught Sunday school in Blaine. Known for her grace and humour, she leaves behind a lasting legacy in Minnesota politics.

The 14 June assassination has prompted national outrage and calls for greater protection for public servants. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords issued a statement condemning the violence, saying, 'An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself.'