Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has often landed himself in hot water, either through his words or his actions. He has come under fire for violating rules in the past, but this time he has hit the headlines for simply walking his dog. Sunak and his family were captured walking their dog, Nova the Labrador, in central London's Hyde Park.

The PM was spoken to by police after he let his dog off the leash in the park, even though it is not allowed. The incident came to light after a TikTok user posted a video of the incident on the app.

Later, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement addressing the same. "An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules," a police statement said Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty.

"The dog was put back on the lead," it said. However, Sunak's office has not issued any statement addressing the same. The latest incident follows reports that Sunak upgraded the electricity network at his Yorkshire mansion in northern England so that his swimming pool could be heated.

This is also not the first time that the uber-wealthy prime minister has become the centre of controversy for violating simple rules. Earlier in January, he was forced to issue an apology after a video of him not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car went viral on the internet.

🚨 | BREAKING: Rishi Sunak was spoken to by the POLICE for letting his dog off the lead just yards away from a sign telling him not to do so pic.twitter.com/oHSNQECS8K — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 14, 2023

A spokesman for the prime minister later said that the prime minister had accepted his mistake and apologised for it. "The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt, and once again, I think I've made clear that there was an error or judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip which you've seen but he accepts that's a mistake," the spokesperson said.

Sunak posted the video he filmed on his Instagram account to talk about the steps he plans to take for developmental projects.

He said: "In total, we're announcing over £2 billion of funding and that's going to go to support projects across 100 different local communities around the UK. Now I'm out and about seeing levelling-up in action all across the country today."

Labour also slammed the prime minister for his actions and said that he cannot "manage anything."

Recently, his wife Akshata Murty was slammed for jetting off on a luxury vacation when thousands of UK citizens are struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

Sunak himself had managed to upset a lot of people last year after an old video of him resurfaced in which he says that he did not have any working-class friends.

Sunak, who was 21 years old at the time when the video was filmed, told the BBC: "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class." He then goes on to correct himself and says: "Well, not working-class." Sunak, an MP for Richmond, graduated from Oxford University and attended the prestigious boarding school Winchester College.

The remarks attracted much criticism, with social media users lashing out at him for his seemingly classist and discriminatory remarks.

He also recently faced criticism for travelling in an RAF jet for official visits on Thursday. Sunak travelled to Blackpool from London in the plane, before flying back to Darlington. "It seems like the PM is getting too used to flying around in private jets that he's forgotten to wear a seat belt in a car," Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said at the time.

These incidents may be minor, but they are a testimony to the fact that even the prime minister is not above the law or criticism in the UK.