Prince Andrew is facing renewed criticism after it emerged that Royal Lodge, the 31-room mansion he occupied in Windsor Great Park, was left without a full inspection for 22 years as the Grade II-listed property fell into visible disrepair.

Details disclosed in January 2026 show that the estate, valued at an estimated £30 million ($40 million), deteriorated unchecked for more than two decades, prompting questions over oversight of Crown Estate properties linked to senior members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of York, 65, is now in the final stages of relocating to alternative accommodation on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, following sustained pressure from the Crown Estate and Buckingham Palace after King Charles III stripped him of his remaining royal titles and honours.

While the world watched his fall from grace, the historic walls of Royal Lodge were quietly crumbling behind him.

A Systemic Lapse: The Incredible Lack of Oversight

Insiders have expressed astonishment that not a single official Crown Estate inspection took place during Andrew's two-decade occupancy. Despite lease provisions that allowed officials to enter the property with reasonable notice to ensure maintenance obligations were met, the cavernous, ancient mansion appears to have been treated as a private fiefdom.

One source familiar with the situation remarked: 'The understanding was always that Andrew's occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement, not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself.'

The fact that regular inspections, a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance, were allowed to lapse for over twenty years is being described by royal experts as 'highly unusual' and a 'systemic failure'.

Another source was even more blunt: 'It seems Andrew was expected to organise these inspections, but this is a man who can barely tie his own shoelaces and is a total layabout.

The fact that he was put in charge of one of the royal family's most valuable properties is astonishing, given his slobbish character.'

The Peppercorn Price: Financial Scrutiny of the Royal Lodge

In 2003, Andrew paid around £1 million for a seventy-five-year lease and funded refurbishments estimated at roughly £7.5 million, which were completed in 2005.

However, while he invested upfront, his annual rent amounted to just 'one peppercorn, if demanded', a symbolic sum that satisfied legal terms but carried no meaningful market value.

A royal property expert explained: 'Andrew's living agreement was designed on the assumption that the occupant would act as a careful custodian of the building over the long term.

Preferential lease terms were granted with the clear expectation that maintenance would be thorough, standards would be met, and there would be transparency. But none of that has happened.'

Under the strict terms of his lease, Andrew was responsible for repainting the interior every seven years and the exterior every five years. Yet, photographs taken in October 2025 painted a grim picture: peeling paintwork, damp patches, and spreading black mould marred the façade.

Officials who finally gained access in late 2025 reportedly found the property in such a 'dilapidated' state that Andrew is unlikely to receive any compensation for surrendering the lease early.

As the former prince prepares to move to more modest surroundings, likely Marsh Farm or Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, the question remains how such a significant asset was allowed to fall into disrepair.

For many, it is yet another example of the 'sweetheart deals' that are finally being dismantled under a more modern, transparent monarchy.