Prince Harry has revealed that sending his children to traditional British schools was the main reason his family returned to the United Kingdom after six years in the United States.

Speaking to journalist Zach Baron in an exclusive GQ magazine interview published on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, the 42-year-old Duke of Sussex explained that enrolling Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet into a British classroom had become far more significant than he originally anticipated.

The Duke acknowledged that his and Meghan Markle's perspective towards past grievances had shifted, explaining that their attitude had evolved even as deep personal divisions with King Charles III and Prince William persist.

Following an unannounced charity tour in Nottingham on 15 October, Harry emphasised that while the family intends to reassess their domestic arrangements after several months outside America, the move offers an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with British roots and rebuild long-standing community relationships.

Prince Harry Says British Schooling Offered His Children New Opportunities

Asked why the family returned, Harry answered, 'Opportunities for the family.' He said enrolling Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in a British school had become more important than he anticipated.

Both children had attended school in Britain for two weeks when the conversation was recorded. Harry said they were enjoying the experience and gaining exposure to a different culture. He stressed that his comments were not intended as criticism of American schools.

The move also gave Harry an opportunity to show his children the country where he grew up. He welcomed spending longer in Britain with his family after years of visits lasting only days or weeks. Being closer to relatives and friends was another attraction.

Harry said the couple had considered returning before, but they decided relatively quickly. He raised the possibility of spending several months outside America and then reassessing their plans. He did not commit to living in Britain permanently.

Their renewed presence was visible on 15 October, when Harry and Meghan visited community organisations in Nottingham.

According to their official website, the itinerary included the Community Recording Studio, the food charity Himmah, and the youth organisation Epic Partners. The visit renewed ties with groups they had supported for years.

Prince Harry Explains His Changed Outlook on Previous Disputes

Baron asked whether the circumstances behind the Sussexes' original departure had changed, or whether they now viewed them differently. Harry replied that 'our attitude has changed,' suggesting that both their perspective and the environment mattered.

He said speaking publicly about past experiences had made those circumstances easier to navigate. He also expressed hope that behaviour he had previously criticised would improve. Those were Harry's interpretations, not independent findings about the people or organisations involved.

The duke said he wanted to move beyond previous disagreements, including tensions with sections of the British press. That does not settle those disputes.

His explanation attracted mixed interpretations online. In a Reddit discussion about the interview, some commenters questioned whether his changed attitude actually explained the move. Others suggested that proximity to relatives and familiarity with Britain might have influenced his decision. Neither interpretation establishes an additional motive.

Returning to Britain also does not restore the couple's former positions. Buckingham Palace continues to identify Harry and Meghan as non-working members of the Royal Family. Their independent charitable visits are not official royal engagements.

Prince Harry Discusses Family Reconciliation and Princess Diana

Harry acknowledged that his relationships with his father and brother remained a source of grief. 'I want it to work out,' he said, describing reconciliation as an important goal. The interview offered no confirmation of a breakthrough with either man.

He connected those feelings to his experience of losing his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. Harry described how therapy helped him confront grief he had struggled to express. He said parenthood had also changed how he understood family relationships.

His reflections accompanied the launch of Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, a MasterClass created with grief neuroscientist and psychologist Dr Mary-Frances O'Connor. MasterClass announced the programme on 8 October.

Harry also defended speaking openly about his life, arguing that silence had not stopped others from shaping public accounts of his experiences. His comments reflected a wish to approach old disagreements differently, without claiming they had disappeared.

For now, the Sussexes' children are experiencing British school life while their parents continue independent charitable work. The interview left unanswered how long the family will remain in Britain and whether Harry's hoped-for reconciliation follows.