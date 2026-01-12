In the high-stakes game of royal chess, Prince Harry appears to have made his most calculated move yet.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly extended an olive branch that carries as much weight as a crown, inviting his father, King Charles, to open the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham jointly.

While the proposal sounds like a heartwarming gesture of reconciliation on the surface, critics suggest it may actually be a 'trump card' designed to trap the monarch between his duty and his fractured family ties.

The invitation, should the 77-year-old King accept, would see the two men share a global stage for the first time in years. However, the prospect of this reunion has already ignited a firestorm of debate. TV presenter Nana Akua did not hold back her disdain on GB News, labelling the Duke's move as 'very embarrassing'.

She pointed to Harry's repeated public criticisms of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family as a reason for the public's growing weariness. 'I think a lot of people in this country are looking at this and thinking, "Harry is a spoilt brat,"' Akua remarked, suggesting that if Harry truly wanted to mend fences, he should focus on bringing his children to see their grandfather privately rather than orchestrating a public spectacle.

An Invitation the King Cannot Refuse?

For Prince Harry, the 2027 Birmingham Games represent a homecoming for his most successful project. Founded in 2014, Invictus has become a global beacon for wounded, sick, and injured military personnel.

A source told The Sun that this is the Duke's 'dream', stating, 'Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus and he wants him to open the Games alongside him. He wants it both for the Games and for their relationship.'

Yet, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams views the move through a sharper lens. Speaking to The Express, he described the invite as Harry's 'trump card'. By using a widely respected military charity as the vehicle for a reunion, Harry has placed the King in a remarkably difficult position.

If the King declines, he risks appearing unsupportive of wounded veterans; if he attends, he must navigate the complex optics of standing beside a son who has publicly slagged off' the institution he represents. 'This invitation places the King in an extremely difficult position,' Fitzwilliams noted, highlighting the tactical brilliance, and the personal awkwardness of the request.

A Royal Dilemma Of Rebranding For The Next Generation

The human consequences of this invitation reach far beyond the Birmingham arena. For King Charles, who continues to undergo treatment for cancer, the decision involves more than just a diary entry.

He must consider the feelings of Prince William, who reportedly remains on non-speaking terms with his brother. According to palace insiders, William is already bracing for a crisis situation, sensing that Harry is attempting to force a reconciliation through public pressure.

As the Royal Family attempts to rebrand and modernise for the future, the 'Harry problem' remains a persistent shadow. 'Given the way he's slagged off this country and his own family, it's all very embarrassing,' Akua added, reflecting a sentiment shared by those who believe the Duke should have made amends behind closed doors long ago.