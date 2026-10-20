Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Nottingham may have looked upbeat, but a behavioural scientist believes there was something going on beneath the surface as the Sussexes worked hard to project ease.

Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome during their 15 October visit, which was their first joint public engagement since returning in August. A spokesperson said that the couple were 'genuinely thrilled' by the support they received.

Despite this, Dr Abbie Maroño, a behavioural scientist specialising in nonverbal communication, looked deeper into their outing. She suggested Harry's unusually animated behaviour may have reflected a conscious effort to appear relaxed and approachable.

Prince Harry Was 'Considerably More Animated' Than Normal

Maroño said the contrast between Harry and Meghan stood out because their usual public communication styles differed greatly from each other.

'Meghan maintained her usual expressive style, while Harry was considerably more animated than normal,' she said.

According to Maroño, Meghan typically communicates with pronounced facial expressions and gestures, while Harry maintains a more restrained countenance around cameras and the press.

She highlighted one moment where Harry reached out and touched someone's chin, describing the gesture as unusually familiar for him.

'Increased animation doesn't necessarily indicate greater comfort,' Maroño explained. 'It can also reflect an effort to appear enthusiastic, approachable, and at ease.'

She added that some interactions appeared 'unusually deliberate', theorising that Harry must have been 'working harder to project warmth and confidence rather than simply behaving naturally'.

Maroño cautioned against using her interpretation as proof of Harry's internal state. She explained the dangers of making assumptions about other individuals based on their body language within her own published work.

Expert Suggests That Prince Harry Was 'Managing the Atmosphere'

Maroño also noticed that Harry appeared to be in a state of heightened awareness.

'His protective positioning suggested he was attentive to Meghan and their surroundings, while his unusually enthusiastic interactions gave the impression that he was also conscious of how the couple were being perceived,' she said.

Maroño believed that Harry was actively trying to influence the mood instead of being defensive.

'He seemed to be actively managing the atmosphere around them,' she observed.

However, it also indicated that Harry and Meghan's physical affection didn't come across as strained.

'The affection itself appeared largely natural, with no obvious hesitation in their hand-holding or physical contact,' she noted.

Harry frequently stayed close to Meghan, but this was consistent with their established dynamic. Maroño instead noticed small disruptions in the way they navigated the space together, with Harry often leading while Meghan adjusted to his movements. She said this gave their interactions a 'slightly less relaxed quality'.

PEOPLE reported that the Sussexes greeted reporters, received flowers, and reconnected with organisations they supported over the years.

Their itinerary involved Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub and Epic Partners. They also received a warm welcome from the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen, with Meghan telling them, 'It's been way too long!'

The Sussexes' Nottingham Visit Invites Questions About Their Role in the UK

Nottingham was the place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first royal engagement after announcing their plans to get married in 2017, giving the city a symbolic quality for their family.

However, their 15 October itinerary looked enough like a royal day of engagements to receive criticism over their status. Royal commentators claimed that the Nottingham appearance caused frustrations within palace circles for this exact reason, as Harry and Meghan are no longer tied to the monarch.

Friends close to Harry and Meghan told PEOPLE that the couple never agreed with the 2020 decision preventing a 'half-in, half-out' royal role and believe that the arrangement was 'foisted upon them'.

Their Nottingham hosts, on the other hand, emphasised that the couple's amicable relations predated the current debate. Epic Partners CEO Peter Bewley emphasised the Sussexes' 'long-term, sustained impact' and said their support extended beyond donations to raising awareness of local needs.

The conflicting narratives between the royal family and the Nottingham hosts surrounding the Sussexes' visit are just one of the many debates surrounding their fraught history in the UK. While Maroño's analysis lends insight into the couple's behaviour in the public eye, it is not proof of anything going on behind the scenes.

However, her observations seem to indicate that Harry may be making a more conscious effort to appear approachable and restore his family's image.