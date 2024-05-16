The Archewell Foundation, a charity founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently encountered a brief setback when it received a delinquency notice from the State of California Department of Justice earlier this month. The notice was issued due to an alleged failure to pay registration fees and submit an annual report.

However, subsequent clarification from the Californian Department of Justice confirmed that the Archewell Foundation was not at fault, and the organization is currently in good standing.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the Archewell Foundation had indeed submitted a timely $200 renewal fee payment and had correctly filed the necessary paperwork in accordance with IRS procedures and processes.

The delay in processing the payment by state officials led to the initial delinquency notice being issued. Prior to the resolution, the charity had to provide records to demonstrate why the fees were not paid on time.

During this period, the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, stated that the charity would be prohibited from soliciting or disbursing charitable funds and would be deemed "not in good standing" until the matter was settled.

There was also the possibility of penalties, including the suspension or revocation of the foundation's registration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established the Archewell Foundation in 2020 after making the decision to step back from their royal duties in the UK and relocate to the United States.

The foundation operates within both the non-profit and for-profit sectors, with the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Foundation Fund focusing on non-profit activities, while Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions serve as the organization's for-profit media divisions.

In the past year, the foundation has made significant contributions, including donating over $1 million to various causes. Beneficiaries of these grants include The Halo Trust, an organization dedicated to clearing landmines with a historical connection to Princess Diana.

Additionally, the foundation provided substantial support to a gender justice cause in Washington, a civil-rights charity, and a project centered around responsible technological use. More recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a three-day tour of Nigeria to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an initiative founded by the Duke of Sussex alongside Sir Keith Mills.

During their visit, it was announced that the Archewell Foundation would be partnering with the Giants of Africa program to promote further opportunities through sport, including the funding of a new basketball court in Abuja.

The couple also visited the GEANCO Foundation to announce ongoing collaborative projects, which now extend to providing mental health resources and training to young men and women in Nigeria, in addition to the previous support for menstrual health products and school supplies.

While in Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were passionate about promoting mental health awareness, as evidenced by their participation in a summit in Abuja. Prince Harry addressed approximately 200 students at the event, encouraging them to openly discuss their mental health without fear or hesitation.