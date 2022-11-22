England's Prince William is being accused of having a conflict of interest at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Apart from being the president of the English Football Association, he also holds the title as the Prince of Wales.

Both national teams are competing in the World Cup, and incidentally, they are competing against each other in Group B with USA and Iran. This is why many are questioning Prince William about which team he supports. In response, he decided to find a way to support both teams.

He took to Twitter to wish the teams the best of luck in both English and Welsh on Monday just hours before their opening matches. England faced Iran while Wales clashed with the USA in their first group stage fixtures.

Wishing the very best of luck to @Cymru and @England as they kick off in the #FifaWorldCup today. Looking forward to watching! W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2022

Dyma ddymuno pob llwyddiant i dimau @Cymru a Lloegr @England wrth iddyn nhw gystadlu yng Nghwpan y Byd #FifaWorldCup heddiw. Gan edrych ymlaen at wylio! W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2022

Welsh actor Michael Sheen criticised William after sending off The Three Lions last week by presenting them with commemorative jerseys. He said that he understands the gesture due to William's position as president of the FA, but "surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?"

Prince William has also been put on the spot several times especially since both teams are playing in the same group. He previously said that he supports England more in football and Wales in rugby. "When I was growing up, Wales didn't get through to the [football] tournaments," he said, explaining his stance.

However, now that they are also qualified, the prince confirmed that he is also supporting Wales. "Getting to the World Cup is a big deal, and I'll be supporting Wales through the process."

He will have a lot to be happy about after the first round, with England demolishing Iran 6-2. Wales meanwhile, managed a late 1-1 draw with the USA to keep themselves in the competition.