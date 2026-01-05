Prince William is reportedly unhappy about plans by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to cash in on a movie production about Princess Diana.

Sources of the report that William has promised to block the project, claiming he regards the project as an exploitation of her late mother's legacy.

The allegations, as true as they may be, focus on the ongoing division between the two brothers and the delicacy of the issue of Diana in the Royal Family.

Diana's Legacy At Stake

Princess Diana is one of the most admired leaders of modern royalty. Her status as the People Princess was solidified by her humanitarian efforts and her tragic death in the year 1997. Any effort to package her life story as a commercial is sure to be subject to criticism.

William considers the alleged work of Harry and Meghan in a film about Diana a betrayal, especially since the relationship of the couple's toward the monarchy is not good. The sources informed the outlet that William is in a fight to ensure that the legacy of his mother is not ruined by what he sees as opportunistic projects.

The Pleasant Requests of Harry And Meghan

Although it is not mentioned what the alleged project is, Harry and Meghan are being connected with the intention of creating a movie or a documentary based on the life of Diana. The couple who had retired as royal members in 2020 have subsequently ventured into the media business through agreements with Netflix and other broadcasting sites.

William's Reported Response

William has promised to prevent the project implementation as per the exclusive. It is reported that he is ready to stop the production with his influence because he has a responsibility to protect the memory of Diana.

The report presents William as a firm man who is not willing to be exploited in the exploitation of his mother's image. His purported position highlights the severity of the rift between the siblings, whose relationship has been poor since Harry and Meghan went royal.

Broader Family Tensions

The allegations are put in the context of the existing tensions in the Royal Family. The publication of the memoir Spare by Harry in 2023 caused another controversy, and frequent media appearances by Meghan have received a lot of criticism. Their Netflix documentary series was also in the spotlight of the world, and this raised more debate regarding their relationship with the royal family.

According to the reaction that William expressed regarding the Diana project, the issue of legacy and representation continues to be a hot spot in the family dynamic.

Reaction and Sensitivity of the Public

The very notion of a Diana movie about Harry and Meghan already created controversy among royal observers. The story of Diana has been considered to be sacred by many because anything meant to make it commercial in a bid to undermine its humanitarian success is deemed to be degrading.

Others observe that the life of Diana has been portrayed in various movies and shows, such as The Crown. But when her own son and daughter-in-law should be involved, it would have a special weight and bring more exact scrutiny and criticism.

Looking Ahead

Whether Harry and Meghan are actually following a Diana project or not is not confirmed. They and William have not officially commented on the claims of the Star Magazine. However, the exclusive has sparked a new debate about the poor relationship between the two brothers and the difficulty of controlling the legacy of Diana in the media.

Should William take any action to prevent the project, it would be a great escalation of the existing rift between William and the project. Until now, the report highlights the long-term sensitivity of the memory of Diana and the profound rifts in the Royal Family.