Prince William on Thursday condemned the rise of anti-Semitism in the UK as he visited a London synagogue, his first public appearance since pulling out of an event over a "personal matter".

The heir apparent visited London's Western Marble Arch Synagogue, spending time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, 94.

He also spoke with young people, telling them that anti-Semitism "has no place in society...,I've said that before and I'll say it again.

"And hearing all ... your lived experiences both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism that you guys have talked about so eloquently this morning, and I'm just so sorry you've had to experience that, it has no place and it shouldn't happen," he added.

Recorded cases of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hate incidents have risen sharply in the UK since Hamas' October 7 attacks, and Israel's subsequent military operation.

William caused some controversy last week when he called for the fighting in the Israel-Hamas war to end "as soon as possible", breaking the unwritten royal family rule of not commenting on international conflicts.

The prince, whose wife Catherine is recovering from surgery and father King Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment, on Tuesday pulled out of attending a memorial service, citing a "personal matter".

William's Kensington Palace office declined to elaborate but said Catherine, the Princess of Wales, continued to be "doing well".