Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William are treating this chapter of their lives as a 'last hurrah' before the demands of kingship transform everything they know, according to sources close to the royal family.

The couple, who mark their 15th wedding anniversary in April, have reportedly vowed to protect their marriage and maximise precious time with their three children while they still can.

With King Charles battling ongoing health issues and the weight of succession pressing ever closer, insiders say the Prince and Princess of Wales are acutely aware their window for normality is closing fast.

Kate, now 43 and in remission following her cancer treatment, has made William a promise: their relationship will not become another casualty of royal duty.

'It's not something William and Kate like to think about, but Charles is aging and with his health issues, everyone is hyper-aware that they will inherit the throne sooner rather than later,' a royal insider told Heat.

The weight of this realisation has begun to shape their immediate priorities, with both determined to extract maximum enjoyment from the present before the future engulfs them.

The Weight of Waiting: Why Kate and William Are Reclaiming Their Time

The transformation from Prince and Princess to King and Queen represents far more than a ceremonial elevation. The couple have watched, over decades, the exponential sacrifice that comes with the crown. They understand intimately that once the day arrives, 'the workload and time required will quadruple,' according to the insider.

'They are resigned to that being the reality, especially during the handover, so the Prince and Princess want to make the most of this "before" time and put themselves first,' the source explains.

'They're looking at this as their final chance to really let loose—they're planning on sneaking away for a few little weekend breaks to some of their favourite destinations.'

The rationale is both sobering and tender. With work pressures mounting, it would be easy for William and Kate to become 'ships passing in the night,' as the insider puts it. But Kate has reportedly made William a promise: she will not allow their marriage to become another casualty of royal duty.

She is determined to nurture their connection with intention and deliberateness, recognising that a fractured marriage is a luxury the future King cannot afford.

The past 18 months have severely tested this commitment. Kate confirmed she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, enduring a gruelling treatment process that forced a reset on what matters most.

King Charles, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital due to temporary side effects from his own cancer treatment, placing unprecedented pressure on William's shoulders as he stepped into roles typically reserved for his father.

The scandal enveloping his uncle, Prince Andrew, and his strained relationship with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, only compounded the strain. Yet through it all, the Waleses remained unified.

'Charles being ill at the same time as Kate, and all the extra responsibility that landed on William's shoulders, was really tough,' our insider says.

'On top of that, there's been the ongoing Harry situation, which has taken a huge toll on everyone.' William himself has opened up about the psychological burden, appearing on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller to discuss how family stress overwhelms him. 'Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, quite a bit,' he admitted.

Marriage Before the Crown: A Strategic Retreat

The couple have reportedly spent much of 2025 recalibrating their priorities. They kicked off the year with a restorative break in Mustique, followed by a spring sojourn to the slopes of Courchevel.

In summer, they chartered a luxury yacht to sail the Greek islands with George,12, Charlotte,10, and Louis, 7. These are not lavish indulgences so much as survival mechanisms—carefully planned interludes where they can simply be a family rather than symbols of state.

'They want to keep it very hush-hush,' our source says, noting that the couple have been cautioned about the optics of frequent, high-profile holidays.

William's 2024 request to reduce his royal engagements was reportedly declined by his father, leaving the couple to pursue their rest within stricter confines. They favour low-key escapes: playing cards, reading to one another, long walks, the occasional pub lunch. The Isles of Scilly hold special nostalgia for them, having been a cherished retreat during their early years together.

Kate's recovery from cancer has crystallised William's commitment. As the insider explains, 'When Kate was deep in her illness, William promised her that when she recovered, he would never take her or their time together for granted again—and he's sticking to that.' These are not the promises of a man accustomed to taking his marriage for granted, but rather someone who has stared into the abyss and recognised exactly what he stands to lose.

For now, the Waleses are permitted this season of reclamation. But both know it is finite. Once Charles passes and the burden of kingship transfers to William's shoulders, the space for these small joys will shrink considerably. Perhaps that is precisely why they are determined not to waste a single moment of the time remaining.