Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has defended the decision to hire a personal photographer on a taxpayer-funded salary of £68,000, arguing that the role helps ensure public accountability. The move has sparked criticism, particularly as the salary exceeds that of the Prime Minister's official photographer by £20,000.

The Role of Simon Walker

Simon Walker, the photographer in question, was appointed earlier this year by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which falls under Rayner's remit. His role, according to Rayner, is to provide transparency by documenting her work and public engagements.

Speaking on the ITV programme Lorraine, Rayner addressed the criticism: "There's a kind of balance to be had, because sometimes you get 'well, you never see her,' or 'she's only doing that for a photo opportunity.' So you kind of try and strike the right balance between letting people know what you're doing and where you are."

Past Criticisms of Similar Spending

The decision has drawn comparisons to Rayner's own past criticism of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for employing three "vanity photographers" during his tenure. Critics argue that her actions undermine her previous stance on such expenditures.

Rayner is the first Deputy Prime Minister to have a personal photographer, a distinction that has not gone unnoticed. While David Cameron was the first Prime Minister to hire a full-time photographer, the role was funded by the Conservative Party rather than the public purse.

Other Controversial Appointments

This is not the first high-profile decision by Rayner to attract scrutiny. In October, her department appointed Mo Baines, president of the Manchester branch of UNISON, as a Lead Non-Executive Director on a one-year term. Right-leaning blog Guido Fawkes alleged that the appointment circumvented usual Civil Service hiring practices, noting UNISON's substantial donations to the Labour Party, which totalled over £350,000 this year.

Rayner also faced backlash earlier in the year for accepting more than £3,500 worth of designer clothing and a free stay at a New York apartment from Labour peer Lord Alli. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer similarly came under fire for accepting around £19,000 worth of luxury goods from the same donor. In response to public criticism, both Rayner and Starmer pledged to stop accepting clothing donations.

Scandals Across Party Lines

The controversy surrounding Rayner's photographer and appointments is the latest in a series of financial and ethical questions raised about Labour figures. It fits into a broader historical pattern of scandals often attributed to Britain's main political parties. As the saying goes, "With Labour, it's always money; with the Tories, it's always sex."

From Labour's £1 million donation controversy involving Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone in 1997 to Peter Mandelson's undeclared £373,000 loan the following year, financial scandals have frequently haunted the party. Meanwhile, Conservatives have faced their own share of scandals, from John Profumo's affair in 1963 to Matt Hancock's resignation in 2021 over breaching Covid rules with his aide.

Rayner's defence of her £68,000 photographer has divided opinion. Supporters argue that her public-facing role requires effective communication, while critics see it as an unnecessary expense during a cost-of-living crisis. The debate underscores ongoing tensions over the use of taxpayer money for political purposes, a topic likely to remain contentious in the coming months.