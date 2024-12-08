London mayor Sadiq Khan has reportedly been shortlisted for a knighthood in the New Years Honours list, along with a host of other politicians, both current and former.

A report in the Financial Times suggested that the award would be a recognition of his many years of public service. Khan became the mayor of London in 2016 and was this year re-elected for his third term in the office.

A History of Khan

Prior to that he was the MP for Tooting, first being elected to the south London seat in 2005. He briefly served as a minister in Gordon Brown's government, being a communities minister before moving on to the Department for Transport.

Khan has never been afraid of the limelight. While he has never been seen stuck on a zip-wire clutching British flags, like his predecessor, he has been involved in a long-running twitter feud with Donald Trump.

The feud began in 2016 when Khan took issue with Trump's so-called ban on Muslim immigration to the US. Trump promptly challenged Khan to an IQ test, and it went downhill from there.

Khan has spent much of his career in city hall balancing his diverse set of supporters. The self-described feminist faced criticism from his fellow Muslims when he voted for gay marriage. Five years ago, Khan joined the Jewish Labour Movement, but the ongoing conflict in Gaza has seen him split with Labour leader and Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

In October 2023, Khan called for a ceasefire, seen at the time by critics as something that would have been to the advantage of Hamas. Starmer also called for a ceasefire in February 2024, but insisted it must be a ceasefire that lasted, rather than an 'immediate' or unconditional ceasefire.

Who Else Is Getting Honours?

Other Labour figures expected to be given honours include Emily Thornberry and Sue Gray. Thornberry spent years in the shadow cabinet but was snubbed by Starmer for an actual cabinet position when Labour came to power this year. Gray was Starmer's chief of staff but left after an apparent internal power struggle with other advisors and officials.

Former health secretary, Patricia Hewitt is reportedly in line for a damehood, former MPs Lyn Brown, Kevin Brennan, Julie Elliott and Thangam Debbonaire are also expected to be on the honours list.

For the Conservatives, former West Midlands mayor and John Lewis boss, Andy Street is expected to get a knighthood, as are former MPs Ranil Jayawardena and Marcus Jones.