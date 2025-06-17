Brad Lander, New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate, was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday inside a Lower Manhattan immigration courthouse while attempting to shield a migrant from arrest.

The incident took place at 26 Federal Plaza, the city's primary immigration court, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have ramped up detentions of migrants attending routine hearings. Lander, a Democrat known for his progressive stances, was observing court proceedings when he attempted to escort a man from the building.

Caught on Camera: Confrontation With ICE Agents

Video footage captured by reporters shows Lander standing next to the migrant in a crowded hallway when ICE officers approached. Lander repeatedly asked whether the agents possessed a judicial warrant. 'I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant,' he said, placing his hand on the man's shoulder.

Agents forcibly removed Lander from the migrant, pushing him against a wall near the lifts and handcuffing him. 'You don't have the authority to arrest US citizens,' Lander said in the footage. Legal experts noted that judicial warrants are not required for arrests inside immigration courts, which are public spaces.

Political Fallout and Public Support

A spokeswoman for Lander confirmed he was detained by masked ICE agents and held on the 10th floor of the courthouse, where detained migrants are typically processed. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

The arrest comes just one week before the Democratic mayoral primary. Lander has been polling behind former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who remains the race's front-runner. Lander and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who is also in the running, have cross-endorsed each other.

Cuomo condemned the arrest, calling it an example of 'extreme thuggery' by ICE under the Trump administration.

What is a Comptroller?

As New York City's Chief Financial Officer, Comptroller Brad Lander plays a vital role in safeguarding the city's fiscal health, ensuring municipal agencies operate with efficiency, transparency and integrity. As an independently elected official, he oversees audits of all city agencies, serves as fiduciary to five public pension funds valued at approximately $280.46 billion (as of April 2025), and ensures compliance and oversight across city contracts, claims, and budgeting processes. The Comptroller also enforces prevailing wage laws, promotes living wage standards, and advises on policies to enhance government performance and accountability.

Lander leads a team of around 800 professionals, including accountants, economists, engineers, and legal experts, who collectively manage the city's audits, pension investments, contract vetting, financial reporting, and risk analysis. His office is responsible for issuing bonds in partnership with the Mayor's Office, managing city debt, and evaluating the fiscal impact of the Mayor's proposed budget. Additionally, Lander's office monitors corporate governance practices related to pension investments and plays a key role in identifying policy reforms based on claim trends against the city. Through these extensive responsibilities, the Comptroller's Office supports long-term financial sustainability and protects the interests of all New Yorkers.

Champion of Immigrant Rights and Public Accountability

Lander has long opposed federal immigration crackdowns. He has advocated for sanctuary city policies and increased funding for legal aid to undocumented immigrants. Tuesday's arrest marked the third time Lander had visited the immigration court, where he previously escorted at-risk families to safety without incident.

His campaign quickly responded to the incident, posting video footage via his official account. Lander's commitment to standing up against President Trump's immigration policies has become a central message in his campaign.

Lander's Record: From Housing Advocate to Comptroller

According to his campaign biography, Brad Lander has dedicated his career to serving New Yorkers. He previously led organisations like the Fifth Avenue Committee and the Pratt Center for Community Development, where he helped build and preserve affordable housing.

As a city council member, he passed legislation protecting workers and spearheaded redevelopment in Gowanus. As NYC Comptroller, Lander was the first to confront Donald Trump and Elon Musk over misappropriated city funds and rejected a no-bid contract under Mayor Eric Adams, saving taxpayers £432 million.

His mayoral campaign focuses on addressing mental illness in public spaces and tackling the city's housing crisis with integrity and transparency.

Family Life: Meet Meg Barnette

Lander lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Meg Barnette, and their two children, Marek and Rosa, both graduates of NYC public schools. A longtime community advocate, Barnette is a senior consultant with decades of experience in nonprofit leadership.

She previously served as President and CEO of Nonprofit New York and held key roles at Planned Parenthood and the Brennan Center for Justice. A graduate of NYU School of Law and the University of Chicago, Barnette focuses on building healthier, values-driven workplaces.

What's Next for Lander?

While the legal outcome of Lander's arrest remains uncertain, the political implications are already unfolding. His stance at the courthouse may galvanise progressive voters and draw sharper contrasts between him and his rivals.

Whether it helps or hinders his campaign, Lander's dramatic arrest has already placed him at the centre of the city's immigration and political debate.