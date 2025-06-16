Greta Thunberg, the 22-year-old Swedish climate activist, will mark seven years of weekly climate protests this August. While her campaign for environmental justice remains consistent, headlines are now focusing as much on her personal life as on her activism, particularly her growing connection to fellow campaigner Chris Kebbon.

From Solo Protest to Global Movement

Thunberg first captured international attention on 20 August 2018 when she skipped school to protest outside the Swedish Parliament. Holding a handmade sign reading 'Skolstrejk för klimatet' (School Strike for Climate), her solitary demonstration inspired what became the Fridays for Future movement.

By March 2019, school strikes had spread to more than 120 countries. Reuters estimated that over one million students took part in the initial global strike, demonstrating the speed with which Thunberg's message resonated around the world.

A Reluctant Celebrity with Global Reach

Committed to low-carbon travel, Thunberg crossed the Atlantic by emission-free yacht in 2019 to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. She has since appeared before the US Congress, demonstrated at oil conferences in Dubai and Milan, and joined a Gaza-bound aid flotilla that was later intercepted by Israeli forces.

Despite her international platform, Thunberg continues to return most Fridays to demonstrate outside Sweden's Parliament, showing her dedication to grassroots action.

Who is Chris Kebbon, and why are people talking?

Public attention has recently shifted to Chris Kebbon, a 23-year-old Swedish photographer and environmental activist. He has been seen frequently alongside Thunberg at climate demonstrations over the past year.

Interest in their relationship intensified after media outlets published photos of the pair embracing at Stockholm Airport. Both had just returned from the intercepted Gaza flotilla. Although neither has confirmed a relationship, the speculation has attracted significant tabloid coverage, at times overshadowing her climate advocacy.

Why Thunberg Calls Autism Her 'Superpower'

Thunberg has spoken openly about being diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism. Learning about climate science at age eight caused her to become depressed and withdrawn. Her diagnosis helped her reframe her condition as a source of focus and resilience.

She credits autism with giving her the clarity to concentrate on scientific facts and avoid distractions. This quality has defined her advocacy. TIME Magazine named her Person of the Year in 2019, calling her 'the icon of a generation' and the youngest person ever to receive the title.

From School Strikes to Courtrooms

Thunberg has faced legal consequences for her activism. In Sweden, she was fined for blocking access to an oil terminal. She continues to engage in acts of civil disobedience and participates in court hearings related to environmental protests.

Her latest book, The Climate Book, brings together essays from over 100 scientists, campaigners, and experts. The publication marks her evolution from lone protester to a curator of informed voices, while her core strategy remains the same.

How Has She Maintained Pressure on Leaders?

Thunberg's strategy centres on direct public accountability. At high-profile forums such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum in Davos, she delivers hard-hitting speeches backed by emissions data, frequently accusing leaders of betrayal through inaction.

She amplifies this message via her widely followed social media platforms and the global climate movement she founded, Fridays for Future, whose protests often align with key international climate negotiations.

What Comes Next?

Thunberg has received numerous international honours, including the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and several Nobel Peace Prize nominations. However, she insists that accolades are meaningless without real climate policy change.

Asked about her future plans, she recently said, 'Tomorrow is Friday. I'll be outside Parliament.'

The answer captures the consistency that turned a solitary Swedish school strike into a fixture of global politics, one that shows no sign of fading as her adulthood begins.