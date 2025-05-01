Jordan Travis, once seen as a rising star in American football, has announced his retirement from the sport at just 24 years old. The former Florida State quarterback and New York Jets draft pick made the decision public after a tough battle to recover from a serious leg injury suffered in college.

Despite his short career, Travis has gained a massive fan following and a reputation in the world of sports. Here's a closer look at what led to his early exit, where he stands financially, and the support system around him as he enters a new chapter.

A Career Cut Short by Injury

Travis' football career came to an abrupt halt following a severe injury in late 2023 while he was playing for Florida State. During a game against North Alabama, he sustained a fractured and dislocated ankle — an injury so serious it ended his college run immediately and cast a shadow over his professional prospects.

Despite that setback, the New York Jets took a chance on him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team was impressed with the qualities Travis had in abundance, so it was a bet on his potential. However, after months of rehab and lingering pain, doctors advised that continuing to play would pose a long-term risk, which ultimately led to retirement.

In a handwritten statement posted on his Instagram, Travis wrote, 'On November 18, 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors and medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.'

He also added, 'This is not the ending I had ever imagined, but I do trust The Lord's Plan above all else.'

Jordan Travis' Net Worth

Travis' professional playing days may have ended, but he walks away from football in relatively stable financial shape. As a fifth-round pick, he signed a rookie contract worth approximately $4 million over four years. However, with his early retirement and limited time on the field, most of that value will remain unrealised.

After accounting for signing bonuses, rehab support, taxes, and agent fees, his current net worth is reportedly estimated at around $1.5 million. While it's not the kind of wealth common among NFL players since Travis never got to sustain a season, his net worth stands at the reported amount.

It's also worth noting that Travis likely earned additional income through college NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities, though these were modest compared to those of higher-profile players.

Travis Found a Strong Support System in Girlfriend Sophie Pittman

One of Travis's biggest supporters throughout this difficult period has been his girlfriend, Sophie Pittman. A professional background dancer who recently performed at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards with the artist Nelly, Sophie has stood by his side during his transition out of football.

Following his retirement announcement, Sophie shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, 'Always proud of you. 🤍' along with a photo of the couple. The two recently marked their first anniversary, celebrating the milestone with photos and messages expressing love and commitment.

Pittman, a former Knicks City Dancer, has carved out a successful performing career of her own.

What Comes After Football?

For many young athletes, the end of a sports career can feel like a cliff edge. However, Travis seems determined to step onto the brighter side of this new journey. Known for his leadership and football IQ, he has options if he chooses to stay in the sport. Coaching, commentary, or even scouting roles could all be viable paths.

Equally, he could branch out beyond the game. With a strong public presence and a loyal fan base, Travis could find opportunities in media, fitness, or even business. It's early days, but the foundations are endless from a talented individual like him.