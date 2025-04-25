Shannon Sharpe, former NFL star and media personality, is facing fresh controversy: Being accused of choking a female Fox Sports production assistant on the job. This comes as he battles a £40 million ($53 million) rape lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend.

This new claim, reported on 25 April 2025, threatens to further tarnish the reputation of a man once hailed as a football legend. What's going on with Sharpe, and how did we get here?

Uncover Disturbing Workplace Claims

The choking allegation stems from Sharpe's time as co-host of FS1's Undisputed, where he worked alongside Skip Bayless from 2016 to 2023. According to reports, a female production assistant accused Sharpe of physically assaulting her in the workplace.

No lawsuit was filed, but Fox Sports and Sharpe reportedly settled with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars, a sum that hints at the seriousness of the claim. A spokesperson for Sharpe denied the incident, stating, 'There was no choking on the FS1 set,' and described the interaction as 'light physical contact in a playful context.'

Yet, the settlement raises questions about what really happened behind the scenes at Fox Sports.

This isn't the first time Sharpe has faced workplace controversy. In 2010, he briefly stepped away from CBS's NFL Today after a sexual assault accusation, which was later dismissed. The pattern of allegations, now spanning over a decade, paints a troubling picture for a figure who has built a media empire through charisma and commentary.

Navigate Ongoing Rape Lawsuit Fallout

The choking claim arrives as Sharpe battles a separate, high-profile legal storm. An ex-girlfriend, identified as Jane Doe, has accused him of multiple rapes during their relationship, which began in 2023 when she was 20.

The £40 million ($53 million) lawsuit, filed in Nevada, alleges Sharpe used his fame to manipulate and control her. Audio recordings, released by the accuser's attorney, capture Sharpe threatening to 'choke the s*** out of' her, though his lawyer insists the remarks were part of consensual role-playing.

Sharpe has denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a 'shakedown' and vowing to countersue for defamation, as noted in The New York Times report. The legal drama has already prompted Sharpe to step back from his ESPN duties, including his role on First Take.

In a statement on 25 April 2025, he announced he would focus on his family and addressing the 'false and disruptive' claims, planning to return by the NFL preseason in August. But with public scrutiny intensifying, his future at ESPN remains uncertain.

Face Career-Defining Consequences

Sharpe's rapid rise as a podcaster and commentator, with millions of followers on platforms like YouTube, has made him a household name. His Club Shay Shay podcast and Nightcap series have solidified his influence, reportedly nearing a £80 million ($106 million) media deal. But these latest allegations could unravel years of success.

The choking claim, combined with the rape lawsuit, risks alienating fans and sponsors, while his decision to continue business as usual—hosting Nightcap without addressing the lawsuits—has drawn criticism.

The court of public opinion is unforgiving, and Sharpe's legacy hangs in the balance. As he navigates these turbulent waters, the former NFL star must confront not only legal battles but also the erosion of trust among viewers who once cheered him on. Will Sharpe emerge unscathed, or are these allegations the beginning of the end for his storied career?