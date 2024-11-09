Michelle Beadle, a prominent sports journalist and TV host, is known not only for her contributions to sports media but also for her outspoken and vibrant personality. Recently, she found herself embroiled in controversy due to an on-air mishap involving a racial slur and publicly discussed a tense moment that led to the end of her friendship with WWE star CM Punk. Here's a closer look at her net worth, her broadcasting journey, and how a slip of the tongue affected both her public image and personal relationships:

Michelle Beadle's On-Air Slip and Public Reaction

Michelle Beadle, a host on FanDuel TV, recently made headlines following an unfortunate slip of the tongue during a live segment of Run It Back. During a conversation about the Denver Nuggets' performance, she accidentally used a racial slur while referencing the team. Beadle was discussing remarks made by Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. when she mistakenly mispronounced "Nuggets," leading to an awkward pause before she quickly corrected herself. According to Daily Mail, Beadle attempted to move past the incident with a light-hearted remark, "Don't try to get me on that," but viewers were quick to respond on social media.

Her co-hosts Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams were visibly taken aback before laughing off the incident. Still, viewers online were divided; while some defended Beadle, calling it an understandable slip, others were suspicious. Reports noted that some fans felt the word "rolled off the tongue too easily," questioning whether the mistake could have been purely accidental. However, others offered her the benefit of the doubt, attributing it to the challenges of live broadcasting.

Michelle Beadle's Net Worth and Career Earnings

Michelle Beadle immediately knew she f*cked up 😭😭😭



“Michael Porter Jr. recently said, aww I don’t like this, that if the n*ggas” pic.twitter.com/iSxu5xBGNW — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 9, 2024

Despite recent controversies, Michelle Beadle's career has been marked by significant achievements. Her estimated net worth stands at around $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beadle's income has come from her work with major networks, including ESPN, FOX Sports, and NBA TV. During her tenure at ESPN, she earned an annual salary of approximately $5 million, reflecting her high standing in the sports broadcasting field. Beadle's career took off in 2009 when she joined ESPN as a co-host of SportsNation alongside Colin Cowherd, a role that quickly made her one of ESPN's most visible personalities.

Beadle's journey in media began with an internship with the San Antonio Spurs, after which she steadily rose through the ranks. Her dynamic broadcasting style and candid personality helped her secure various roles across networks, including appearances on FOX Sports and NBC. Even after her departure from ESPN in 2019 following a contract buyout, Beadle has remained a key figure in sports media, most recently joining FanDuel TV as a host on Run It Back.

A Feud with CM Punk and How It Ended Their Friendship

Beyond her broadcasting work, Beadle has also made headlines for her outspoken nature, sometimes leading to tensions with notable sports figures. One of the most publicised rifts in her career was her fallout with former friend and WWE star CM Punk. Beadle opened up about the incident on her podcast, Over the Top with Beadle and Rosenberg. According to Yahoo Entertainment, she explained that the incident occurred backstage at a WWE event, where she greeted CM Punk with her usual playful, albeit crass, greeting, "Hey, f*** face!" However, Punk's then-girlfriend, now-wife, AJ Lee, took offence to the term, and confronted her.

Beadle recalled that she initially laughed off the interaction, believing Lee was joking. However, tensions escalated, drawing in WWE figure Triple H, and ultimately led to the end of her friendship with CM Punk. Despite the fallout, Beadle expressed no animosity, wishing Punk well in his career and reflecting on the incident as a simple misunderstanding that took on a life of its own.