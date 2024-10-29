Mike Johnson, the newly elected Speaker of the House, has recently gained national attention, not only for his conservative policies but also for his close relationship with former President Donald Trump, his rare "covenant marriage," and his modest net worth compared to other politicians. Known for his strong positions on religious freedom, fiscal conservatism, and family values, Johnson's rise has been marked by both support and controversy, making him a polarising figure in American politics.

The "Little Secret" With Trump

During a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in late October, Johnson stood by Trump, teasing the audience with talk of a "little secret" that would help Republicans maintain control of the House. Trump's hint left Democrats scrambling, speculating that it might involve an electoral strategy aimed at undermining a potential Democratic victory. However, Johnson clarified the comment days later, explaining that their "secret" was simply a focused get-out-the-vote initiative to energise Republican voters. According to reports from The Hill, Johnson stated, "It's nothing scandalous... It's one of our tactics on get-out-the-vote," dismissing fears of any unlawful intent. He further expressed amusement over the media frenzy, calling it "absolute, utter nonsense" to think he would engage in any unconstitutional actions.

Despite this reassurance, the comment stirred speculation among Democrats, with some questioning Johnson's loyalty to the democratic process. Representative Dan Goldman of New York expressed concern over Johnson's position as Speaker, fearing that he could use his influence to interfere with the certification of electoral results. Johnson, however, insisted that his approach remains firmly grounded in constitutional principles, reiterating his role as a "lifelong constitutional law attorney" who respects the rule of law.

Mike Johnson's Covenant Marriage

Mike Johnson's personal life also reflects his deeply held beliefs, particularly his decision to enter into a "covenant marriage" with his wife, Kelly, in 1999. According to Shreveport Times, Louisiana, along with Arkansas and Arizona, is one of only three states that recognises covenant marriages. This type of union, introduced in Louisiana in 1997, imposes stricter requirements for divorce than traditional marriages. Couples in a covenant marriage must seek marital counselling if they encounter issues and can only pursue divorce under specific circumstances, such as adultery, abuse, or substance addiction. The legal process itself is more prolonged: spouses must live separately for two years before obtaining a divorce or legal separation.

Attorney Mary Winchell explained to Shreveport Times that covenant marriage adds complexity to the divorce process, with the intention of promoting long-lasting unions. "You are really just prolonging the issue," Winchell said, noting that couples must sign a declaration of intent before entering a covenant marriage, committing to resolve conflicts through counselling. This declaration aligns with Johnson's staunch belief in family values and reflects his commitment to preserving the sanctity of marriage. Johnson and his wife share four children, and his adherence to traditional family values has shaped his legislative stance on family-related policies.

Financial Standing: A Modest Net Worth

Johnson's financial disclosures reveal a strikingly modest net worth, especially when compared to other political figures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's net worth is estimated at just $100,000, with liabilities significantly outweighing his reported assets. As a member of the House, he earned a salary of $174,000, which increased to $223,500 upon becoming Speaker. However, financial disclosures from 2022 reveal minimal savings, with Johnson and his wife reporting assets below the disclosure threshold and a mortgage debt ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. Additionally, they carry a home equity line of credit and a personal loan from Citizens National Bank.

Johnson's financial conservatism is mirrored in his personal investment approach. While he has focused his efforts on public service, he also supplements his income by teaching online courses for Liberty University, which brought in approximately $30,000 in 2022. His financial disclosures also reflect his conservative financial lifestyle, maintaining limited assets but substantial liabilities tied to their family home in Benton, Louisiana.