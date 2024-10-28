Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way star, has captivated fans worldwide, breaking records both on and off the field. Here's a comprehensive look at Ohtani's career, personal life, and finances, from his highly anticipated Game 3 appearance in the World Series to his private life and substantial earnings.

Will Shohei Ohtani Play Game 3?

According to MLB.com, Ohtani's status for Game 3 of the World Series has been a major point of concern following a partial dislocation of his left shoulder in Game 2. The injury, sustained during a stolen base attempt, led to questions about his availability for the rest of the series. However, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts provided an encouraging update, stating that Ohtani's shoulder had improved and that his participation in Game 3 would largely depend on his tolerance for pain and his performance during batting practice.

Roberts explained before a Dodgers' practice session, "He still has to go through the workout and swing the bat." The team is "banking on" Ohtani's return to the lineup on Monday, considering his powerful batting skills are crucial to their offence.

Who is Shohei Ohtani's Wife?

In February 2024, Ohtani surprised fans with the announcement of his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan. The couple had maintained a low profile, keeping their relationship out of the public eye until Ohtani revealed their marriage on social media. In his post, Ohtani expressed gratitude for starting "a new chapter" both with the Dodgers and in his personal life.

According to the New York Post, Tanaka, renowned for her own athletic achievements, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and played in Japan's Women's Basketball League from 2019 to 2023. Throughout the 2024 season, Tanaka has been a supportive presence, attending various games and prominent events, such as the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala and the MLB All-Star festivities.

Translator Scandal: Ohtani's Former Interpreter's Legal Troubles

Although Ohtani's career has largely been free of controversy, his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, faced legal challenges that brought unwanted attention. Mizuhara, who had worked closely with Ohtani since his debut with the Los Angeles Angels, was charged with bank fraud after allegedly embezzling nearly $17 million from Ohtani's accounts to settle his gambling debts. The scandal left Ohtani "especially grateful" for the support from his family, legal team, and the Dodgers organisation.

According to NBC News, Mizuhara pleaded guilty in court, and federal prosecutors emphasised that Ohtani was strictly a victim in the situation. As an immigrant less familiar with U.S. financial systems, Ohtani was "easy prey" for Mizuhara, who exploited the trust Ohtani had placed in him by accessing his financial accounts.

Shohei Ohtani's Wealth and Record-Breaking Contract

Ohtani's exceptional talent has made him not only a fan favourite but also one of the wealthiest players in Major League Baseball. As of 2024, Ohtani's net worth stands at an impressive $50 million, largely due to endorsements and his record-breaking contract with the Dodgers. His 10-year, $700 million deal, signed in December 2023, is the largest in professional sports history, showcasing his unparalleled market value in baseball.

According to AOL, Ohtani's income is set to surge further, as he is projected to earn $65 million in endorsements alone by the end of 2024. This new contract with the Dodgers includes structured payments that ensure financial stability over time, with most of the payout arriving in installments starting in 2034.