Freddie Freeman, a star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a powerhouse in Major League Baseball (MLB) and a devoted husband and father. While his athletic career is impressive, his personal life, including his marriage to Chelsea Freeman and their journey through parenthood, provides further depth to his story. Here's a closer look at his career, family, and the challenges they've faced together.

Freddie Freeman's Rise to Stardom

Early Life and Passion for Baseball

Born on September 12, 1989, in Fountain Valley, California, Freddie Freeman grew up with a passion for baseball. His early skills in high school led him to a promising career when the Atlanta Braves selected him in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft. By 2010, he was making waves in the MLB. His standout 2020 season earned him the National League (NL) MVP title, and in 2021, he helped the Braves secure their first World Series championship since 1995.

Move to the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022-Present)

After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman surprised many by signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. His transition to the Dodgers has been seamless, and he has had stellar performances, including leading the MLB with 59 doubles and batting .331 in 2023. According to MLB.com, Freeman's contributions have been invaluable to the Dodgers' success.

Who Is Freddie Freeman's Wife? Meet Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea's Early Life and Career

Freddie met his wife, Chelsea, in 2011 while she was attending the University of Central Florida. Born Chelsea Marie Goff on April 24, 1991, she grew up in Florida before moving to California to support Freddie's career. They began dating that summer, got engaged in 2014, and tied the knot in November of that year. According to People.com, Chelsea has been a consistent supporter of Freddie's career, sharing in his triumphs and challenges on and off the field.

Marriage and Family Life

The Freemans are the proud parents of three sons: Charlie, born in 2016, and "twins with a twist," Brandon John and Maximus Turner, born two months apart in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. Their journey to expand their family was challenging; Chelsea has openly shared on social media about the couple's struggles with fertility following the birth of Charlie. "We went through countless doctors' appointments and procedures, and it was mentally and emotionally draining," Chelsea told ESPN in 2021, according to People.com.

The couple's twin sons came through a combination of surrogacy and Chelsea's surprise pregnancy. Brandon, named after Chelsea's grandfather, was born on December 20, 2020, while Maximus, a nod to the Atlanta Braves' former stadium, arrived on February 14, 2021.

Chelsea's Support for Freddie and Her Own Career

Chelsea is often by Freddie's side at games and milestones, including the Dodgers' playoff run and his memorable 2021 World Series victory with the Braves. She uses her social media platforms to celebrate Freddie's accomplishments, sharing how his resilience on the field inspires her and their children. "If I had one word to sum up the 2022 season, it would be resilience," Chelsea posted after Freddie's first season with the Dodgers. Chelsea, a former real estate agent and model, has also established herself as an entrepreneur, founding the Chelsea Freeman Collection, an online boutique selling fan apparel for both Atlanta and Los Angeles, her family's current and former homes.

What Happened to Freddie Freeman's Son? Max's Guillain-Barré Syndrome Diagnosis

In July 2024, Freddie Freeman faced an emotional challenge when his young son, Max, was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency, later diagnosed as Guillain-Barré syndrome. According to LifeandStyleMag.com, Max developed a viral infection during MLB's All-Star Week, which led to severe pain, leaving him unable to walk or stand. Initially thought to be transient synovitis, his condition worsened until he experienced full-body paralysis, prompting Freddie to leave the Dodgers and fly home.

Max's parents, Freddie and Chelsea, shared an update in early August, explaining the severity of the condition and Max's intensive treatment. "After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children. These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives," they wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. Max's condition required ventilator support, but his strength and progress inspired them. "He has been fighting SO hard," Freddie shared, emphasising the importance of faith and support from the community.

Max's recovery has been promising, though gradual. In an October 2024 update, Chelsea shared that Max's neurologist was thrilled with his progress. "Today was the first time Dr. Crawford got to see Max walk," she wrote on Instagram. "A few weeks ago, we talked about getting Max fitted for leg braces. But he is doing so great that we might be able to bypass them," showing her gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support they've received. This journey has reminded the Freemans of the resilience and support within their family and community.

Wealth and Financial Success

Freddie Freeman's on-field success has brought substantial financial rewards. According to Crix11.org, his net worth is approximately $80 million as of 2024, with an annual salary of $27 million through his Dodgers contract. His career earnings now total around $183 million, marking him as one of the highest-earning players in MLB. The Freemans enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with homes in Studio City, California, and Corona del Mar, alongside a property in Atlanta, from Freddie's time with the Braves.

Recent Highlights and 2024 World Series Performance

Freddie Freeman's consistency and leadership continue to shine, especially in the 2024 World Series, where he hit a historic walk-off grand slam in Game 1, becoming the first player in World Series history to do so. As MLB.com highlighted, this achievement was even more significant for the Freeman family following Max's health recovery, with Freddie's father, Fred, cheering from the stands. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said, "The game honours you," recognising how Freddie's resilience on and off the field has been justly rewarded.