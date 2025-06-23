Tyrese Haliburton has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest stars in the NBA. Known for his crafty playmaking and basketball IQ, the Indiana Pacers point guard recently faced a devastating setback during the NBA Finals. From injury news to his relationship and financial milestones, here are the quick facts fans need to know about Haliburton.

NBA Finals Blow: Haliburton's Achilles Scare

The 2025 NBA Finals marked both a peak and a heartbreak in Haliburton's career. In Game 5, he continued playing despite a strained right calf. By Game 6, he helped force a winner‑takes‑all showdown, contributing 14 points, 5 assists and multiple pivotal threes.

As reported by Fox Sports, Haliburton was playing through a strained calf when he went down in the first quarter of Game 7, tumbling to the court and 'immediately began punching the court in frustration'. His father later told ABC that the injury was due to the Achilles tendon.

Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/AZ1uk65dFg — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton was helped off the court after going down with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/Xsr9GehvEM — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2025

The incident sent shockwaves through the NBA community. Fans and fellow players reacted emotionally online, calling it a heartbreaking moment in an otherwise competitive series. The injury is expected to sideline him for much, if not all, of the 2025–26 season, a crushing blow for the Pacers.

Despite Haliburton's early exit, the Pacers ultimately fell short in Game 7, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 103–91. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Finals MVP after a 29-point performance that sealed the Thunder's first NBA title since 1979.

College Sweethearts and Courtside Support

Beyond the court, Tyrese Haliburton's longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, has been a steady presence. The couple began dating in April 2019 while both were at Iowa State University. Jade was a cheerleader for the Cyclones and quickly became a familiar face during his collegiate and professional journey.

As reported by Pro Football Network, Haliburton credits Jade for helping him maintain balance during high-pressure moments, including recovery from injuries and long travel schedules. The couple even makes time for their favourite guilty pleasure, watching Love Island, as part of his off-court routine.

From Rookie Deals to Max Contracts

Tyrese Haliburton's net worth is estimated to be between £1.6 million ($2.1 million) and £2 million ($2.6 million), although this figure is expected to rise significantly. In 2023, he signed a lucrative five-year contract extension with the Pacers, potentially worth up to £204 million ($273 million).

This max contract solidified Haliburton as a franchise cornerstone. Alongside his NBA salary, he also benefits from growing endorsement opportunities thanks to his clean image, on-court excellence and rising marketability.

A Quirky Star with Elite Vision

Haliburton has built a unique reputation within the NBA. He is a two-time All-Star (2023, 2024), a back-to-back All-NBA Third Team selection (2024, 2025), and was the NBA's assists leader in 2024. His performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics helped Team USA secure gold.

Known as the 'Haliban' among fans, his playing style blends unconventional shooting mechanics with elite court vision and leadership. Despite criticism over his shot form, his ability to control pace and find open teammates has made him one of the league's top floor generals.

In the 2025 playoffs, he led the Indiana Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years, cementing his place in franchise history.

A Setback, Not the End

While Haliburton's injury casts uncertainty over the immediate future, his career trajectory suggests he will return stronger. The NBA community continues to rally behind him, and fans remain hopeful for a full recovery. For now, Haliburton's legacy is already impressive and still very much in the making.