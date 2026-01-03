Randy Orton isn't easing his way back into the WWE. After roughly three months away from television, the veteran returned on WWE SmackDown and immediately set a sharper tone, making it clear that his focus is on Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship rather than a gradual comeback. With the Royal Rumble approaching, Orton's message landed as a warning delivered without delay.

A Surprise Return on a Three-Hour SmackDown

SmackDown opened the New Year as a three-hour broadcast, with The Miz starting the show by venting his frustrations after a difficult end to 2025.

He referenced missed opportunities, including not being the one to force John Cena to submit in a retirement match, and took aim at the Buffalo crowd by pointing out his own championship success.

That promo was cut short by Orton's unexpected arrival to a loud reaction inside the arena. Wearing a Buffalo Sabres shirt, Orton's appearance marked his first time back on SmackDown in months and instantly shifted the focus of the opening segment.

RKOs and a Statement Without Words

The Miz attempted to pivot by proposing a partnership, suggesting the two could team up as 'Miz-KO'. Orton's response was immediate. He dropped The Miz with an RKO, then delivered a second one moments later, punctuating it with a 'Happy New Year' remark.

Commentary stressed that Orton's return changed the atmosphere on SmackDown, with the suggestion that no one on the roster was safe now that he was back in action. The segment ended with Orton soaking in the reaction before the show moved to a break.

Why Cody Rhodes Became the Immediate Focus

After the commercial break, Orton addressed Rhodes directly. He made clear that he is coming for the WWE Championship and did not reference other potential contenders.

The directness of the message stood out, as returning stars often spend weeks rebuilding momentum before entering the title picture.

By singling out Rhodes on his first night back, Orton signalled that he is not interested in a slow path forward. Instead, he positioned himself as a challenger with urgency, placing the champion on notice at a pivotal point in WWE's calendar.

Randy Orton 🤝 Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tch7zydnyu — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Timing and Pressure Ahead of the Royal Rumble

Orton's timing adds further weight to the situation. With the Royal Rumble only weeks away, WWE traditionally begins reshaping its top story lines.

Orton also referenced his upcoming Three Stages of Hell match against Drew McIntyre in Berlin, framing it as a step toward his larger goal rather than a standalone rivalry.

This approach contrasts with the longer builds often given to returning wrestlers. Orton's history as a multi-time world champion means he does not need to reintroduce himself, and his decision to move straight toward the title picture reflects that status.

What the Return Means for WWE's Title Scene

Rhodes now finds himself facing a challenger who has made his intentions clear without waiting for opportunity to arise.

Orton's actions suggest a more aggressive route back to the top of WWE, one that places pressure on the champion well before the Royal Rumble arrives.

As SmackDown moves deeper into the early months of the year, Orton's presence has already unsettled the WWE Championship picture, turning what might have been a routine return into one of the most consequential developments on the road ahead.