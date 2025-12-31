The criminal case involving Stefon Diggs has intensified online as fans circulate an unverified allegation claiming Cardi B offered money to prevent a police call.

The claim, which has gained traction across social media, is not supported by police records or court filings, but has nevertheless widened the scope of public scrutiny surrounding the case.

What the Stefon Diggs Case Is About

Diggs is facing criminal charges in Massachusetts following an alleged incident involving a former personal chef.

According to police records, the woman accused the NFL star of physically assaulting her during a dispute at a residence in Dedham in early December. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from an argument over unpaid wages.

Court documents state that the woman alleged Diggs slapped her, choked her and threw her onto a bed.

Diggs has denied the accusations through his legal team, which has framed the matter as a financial disagreement rather than a criminal assault. An arraignment is scheduled for January, and the case remains ongoing.

Where the Cardi B Allegation Originated

The unverified claim involving Cardi B did not emerge from police documents or court proceedings. Instead, it appears to have originated from a fan account dedicated to Nicki Minaj, which has roughly 124,000 followers.

Posts from the account alleged that Cardi B offered the woman money to avoid contacting law enforcement. The claim was presented without evidence and quickly circulated beyond the original post, being re-shared and discussed by other fan pages and commentary accounts.

🚨 Stefon Diggs (Cardi B's second baby daddy) has been arrested for choking, slapping and throwing his personal chef into his bed. The victim also alleged Cardi B offered her money to not call the police pic.twitter.com/72VJbTlBco — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) December 30, 2025

What Official Records Do and Do Not Say

Public court records relating to Diggs' case make no reference to Cardi B or any third party attempting to influence whether police were contacted.

Authorities have not alleged that Cardi B was present during the incident or involved in any follow-up actions.

No law enforcement agency has confirmed the existence of an investigation involving Cardi B, and no reputable news outlet has independently verified the claim attributed to the fan account.

How Fans and Social Media Amplified the Claim

Despite the lack of confirmation, the allegation spread rapidly as fans debated its credibility, shared screenshots and speculated about possible implications.

The involvement of a globally recognised artist intensified engagement, drawing attention far beyond the original criminal case.

Media analysts note that high-profile legal cases often develop parallel narratives online, particularly when claims originate from large fan accounts with established followings.

Legal Context and Public Impact

Legal experts consistently caution that allegations circulating on social media should not be conflated with verified evidence. While courts rely on sworn testimony and documented facts, online discourse frequently operates without those safeguards.

As the case proceeds, Diggs remains the sole defendant named in court records. Cardi B has not been charged, named or accused by authorities in any official capacity.

Current Status of the Case

At present, Diggs' case is moving through the Massachusetts court system, with no additional charges announced and no new parties identified. Any developments will depend on formal court filings or statements from prosecutors.

Until then, the divide between confirmed legal facts and fan-driven allegations continues to shape how the story unfolds online.