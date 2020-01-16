With a very low cost barrier to entry and tremendous upside potential in the long term, running and managing an independent sportsbook can provide a very lucrative return on investment. The sports betting industry is growing and expanding at a very rapid pace. Many of today's avid sports bettors are looking for the added level of customer service and personal attention to detail that the big commercial sportsbooks simply cannot provide.

Consumer demand is one of the biggest factors for any successful business venture. However, you have to meet that demand with a high level of consumer satisfaction to make your individual business venture successful as well. As a private bookie, that can be rather difficult to do without the proper business tools. At the top of that list would be the right online sports betting software solutions.

The pay per head industry has filled that gap with the necessary software solutions. In return, they charge a weekly per head fee for any active betting customers. This is what creates the low-cost barrier to entry. The best pay per head services such as Real Bookies can help private bookmakers level the playing field against the big commercial books with their effective and innovative online sports betting software solutions.

Real Bookies Effective Business Processes

One of the main things that help separate Real Bookies from the rest of the pay per head providers is a highly established internal operating system. Private bookies are completely dependent on a pay per head site when it comes to operating online. This pertains to security issues as well as reliable service.

The primary role any PPH service plays in an independent bookmaker's business is performing the day-to-day administrative tasks that go into a business of this nature. As a true industry pioneer, Real Bookies has made the necessary investments into the infrastructure of their operating system. Based in Costa Rica for the past two decades, the company is owned and operated by sports betting experts with a strong background in online gambling software applications.

With multiple layers of security built into the operating system, every online transaction Real Bookies processes is completed in a safe and secure manner. Another important issue for bookmakers is reliability. If your PPH service is down, so is your business. This can have a major impact on both your customer's level of satisfaction with your bookie service as well as your financial bottom line.

Real Bookies has incorporated an elevated level of redundancy across their entire database. This has eliminated any downtime concerns to keep your business up and running online on a continual basis.

A smooth running internal operating system is vital to any private bookie. This should be a top priority when performing your due diligence searching for the right pay per head bookie software provider. This will be the most important business decision you will have to make other than the decision to take your bookie business online.

Real Bookies Innovative Business Solutions

Another important way that Real Bookies has been able to establish themselves as the premier pay per head provider in what has turned into a highly competitive industry is the quality of the products and services they offer.

Quite a few pay per head sites sell their services on a low weekly price per head fee. Unfortunately, you get what you pay for and cut-rate services come up short in quite a few important aspects for running a bookie business.

Other pay per head providers tout all the bells and whistles in their features list. If something does not move the dial or improve your bottom line, it is just added fluff.

Quality should be at the top of the list when it comes to innovative business solutions. Real Bookies is an industry leader because they do not believe in the status quo. They are continually investing in the bookie software package they offer.

Starting with the basic sports betting software platform that every pay per head service uses, Real Bookies incorporates proprietary software applications that both enhance and improve the final product. As mentioned, this site's background is deep in online gambling software applications. As sports betting 'subject matter experts' they know exactly what it takes to be successful as a private book.

A few examples of the advanced products and services included in the low weekly fee for active sports bettors include:

Real time business analytics

A state-of-the-art mobile betting interface

A comprehensive online business dashboard

Hundreds of daily betting lines including live in-game options

This is just a small sampling of everything that is included in the Real Bookies online sports betting software solutions package. If you are looking to build a full-service bookmaking operation, there are separate software applications for a racebook and online casino.

The racebook for betting on horse races covers every North American racetrack as well international markets in places like the UK, Japan and Dubai.

The online casino apps offers real money gambling on slots, video poker and other virtual games of chance. As a special bonus, your betting customers will have fast and easy access to Live Casino table games such as Blackjack and Roulette.

Taking an innovative approach to their bookie software solutions becomes a major benefit for private bookies looking to gain an edge on competition. Your current sports betting customers will come to appreciate the high level of professionalism Real Bookies adds to your elevated customer service. This PPH service can also act as a powerful marketing tool when it comes to attracting new customers to your bookmaking services.

The team at Real Bookies is so confident in their comprehensive and turnkey bookie software solutions package that they are offering an extended four week trial to get you started. The trial is completely free with no further obligation. This gives you more than enough time to take everything they have to offer on an extended test drive. This also allows you to perform a proper and thorough search for your online sports betting software needs