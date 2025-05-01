Apple's latest iPhone updates have left users with mixed feelings as the new emoji collection has some folks giddy with excitement, while CarPlay users are pulling their hair out over glitches that just won't quit – even after promised fixes.

Over the last month or so, Apple has been busy pushing updates to iOS 18, which first landed on our devices back in September. The newest versions – 18.4 dropped in late March, followed by a quick 18.4.1 patch – pack in some genuinely useful stuff alongside the usual 'fixing things you never noticed were broken' updates.

Emoji addicts will spot some fun additions to their digital vocabulary. The more substantial changes come with improvements to Apple Intelligence – the company's AI features that, thankfully, seem more focused on being helpful than creepy.

CarPlay Conundrum: Users Still Reporting Issues

But here's where things get messy. Since iOS 18.4 hit phones in March, iPhone owners have taken to social feeds and Apple's forums which have been lighting up with complaints about CarPlay issues. And despite Apple hinting that 18.4.1 would solve these problems, plenty of drivers are still stuck in digital traffic.

Here's a breakdown of Apple's most recent operating system highlighting the newest features and the issues that have been reported:

What's Fresh in iOS 18.4?

Apple rolled out iOS 18.4 for iPhone XS and newer devices on 31 March. This represented the fourth major update to the iOS 18 operating system. A report from MacRumors indicates that iOS 18.4 brings a 'long list of new features,' a few specifically designed for Apple's newer iPhone iterations.

MacRumors highlights that iOS 18.4 introduces a variety of fresh capabilities, such as:

Priority notifications: This Apple Intelligence function smartly displays your most crucial alerts at the top. While turned off initially, you can activate priority notifications in the settings app. You also have the flexibility to customise this feature for individual apps.

This Apple Intelligence function smartly displays your most crucial alerts at the top. While turned off initially, you can activate priority notifications in the settings app. You also have the flexibility to customise this feature for individual apps. Visual intelligence: Previously exclusive to anticipated iPhone 16 models, visual intelligence is now accessible on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Previously exclusive to anticipated iPhone 16 models, visual intelligence is now accessible on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Image Playground: The Image Playground feature now offers a sketch style, adding to its existing animation and illustration options.

The Image Playground feature now offers a sketch style, adding to its existing animation and illustration options. Expanded language support for Apple Intelligence: Apple Intelligence now supports a broader range of languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as specific English versions for Singapore and India.

Apple Intelligence now supports a broader range of languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as specific English versions for Singapore and India. Fresh emojis arrive: The iOS 18.4 update brings new emoji characters featuring designs like bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter.

The iOS 18.4 update brings new emoji characters featuring designs like bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter. Introducing Apple News+ Food: Subscribers to Apple News+ will find a brand-new Food section packed with recipes, articles about restaurants, tips for healthy eating, essential kitchen items, and various other content.

Subscribers to Apple News+ will find a brand-new Food section packed with recipes, articles about restaurants, tips for healthy eating, essential kitchen items, and various other content. Ambient music: The Control Centre can now have a new ambient music feature, offering four distinct sound categories: sleep, chill, productivity, and well-being.

iOS 18.4 is packed with new features! 🚀

🔹 Priority Notifications

🔹 Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro/Max

🔹 Type to Siri Suggestions

🔹 Apple Vision Pro App

🔹 Apple Intelligence expands to Europe & more languages

🔹 New Emojis 🎭

🔹 Apple News+ Food 🥘#iOS18 #Apple pic.twitter.com/YwBauBk9e4 — Apple Club (@applesclubs) April 2, 2025

Beyond these features, MacRumors suggests that iOS 18.4 will also include privacy indicator dots, enhanced Siri voices, improvements to the Genmoji icon and the Photos app, and numerous other enhancements.

iOS 18.4.1: A Quick Follow-Up

Building on this array of new features and improvements, Apple swiftly followed up with the release of iOS 18.4.1. Two weeks after launching iOS 18.4, Apple released iOS 18.4.1 on 16 April, a minor iOS 18 operating system update.

New in iOS 18.4.1:

• Bug fixes and security updates including fixing issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connectivity in some vehicles #iOS1841 pic.twitter.com/hWmUpFOBv9 — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) April 16, 2025

According to an earlier report by MacRumors, iOS 18.4.1 incorporates several bug resolutions and security enhancements. Notably, it resolves a problem preventing Apple CarPlay from functioning in some vehicles. Apple also stated that the update patches two security weaknesses.

CarPlay Issues Persist For Some Users

Despite reports that iOS 18.4.1 resolved the Apple CarPlay problems, some iPhone users still encounter difficulties.

A large number of Apple users have been actively discussing this issue on the company's community discussion board, with one individual commenting, 'I also lost my CarPlay connection to my Honda Accord with iPhone 14 after upgrading to 18.4.1 Contacted Apple support and had me delete my iPhone device and reinstall. No help at all. Now it doesn't even recognise CarPlay as an option.'

'My CarPlay also not working after 18.4.1 update. Hyundai i30 2017 model,' another iPhone user commented on the thread. 'Hyundai i30 2017 model. Usually have to connect with USB cable not Bluetooth. Now it's not recognising my phone when connected. I'm using an iPhone 14 Pro. My partner who hasn't done the update yet can connect hers and it's working fine. Not happy Apple! Sort it out.'

'The irony of this update was that it was to fix issues that some people were having. Seems to have just made other people's CarPlay not work instead,' they added. According to MacRumors, Apple is already testing iOS 18.5, which is currently available as a beta version. These new updates are anticipated to be released in May.

Update Your iPhone To The Latest iOS Wirelessly

To update your iPhone wirelessly to the newest iOS version, follow these steps:

Secure your data: Create a backup of your iPhone using iCloud or your computer.

Create a backup of your iPhone using iCloud or your computer. Power up and connect: Plug your device into a power source and ensure it's connected to Wi-Fi.

Plug your device into a power source and ensure it's connected to Wi-Fi. Navigate to Software Update: Open the Settings app, go to General, and then select Software Update.

Open the Settings app, go to General, and then select Software Update. Choose your update: If multiple software updates are listed, select the one you wish to install.

If multiple software updates are listed, select the one you wish to install. Initiate installation: Tap 'Install Now.' If you see 'Download and Install,' tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, and then tap 'Install Now.'

You can find further information, such as steps for a manual update, on Apple's support website.