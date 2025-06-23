In a significant development, a Chinese satellite appears to have demonstrated a laser strike capability against Starlink, SpaceX's growing satellite internet constellation, from an astonishing distance of 36,000 kilometres.

This incident raises questions about the evolving landscape of space security and the potential for a new era of orbital challenges with Chinese scientists making a remarkable advancement in space technology, achieving a significant breakthrough in satellite communication as they used a laser, as dim as a nightlight, to transmit data at speed exceeding Starlink's.

This Chinese satellite, positioned at 36,000 kilometres—over 60 times higher than SpaceX's Starlink network—has shown superior data transmission capabilities compared to Starlink, expanding what was previously considered achievable.

A Remarkable Feat

Central to this achievement is a 2-watt laser that sends data at an impressive 1 Gbps. This speed surpasses Starlink's performance by five times, even though Starlink operates at a much lower altitude of about 550 kilometres and is limited to just a few megabits per second.

Chinese scientists have achieved a breakthrough in satellite internet, using a 2-watt laser to transmit data at 1 Gbps from a satellite orbiting at 36,000 km. This is five times faster than Starlink’s speeds, which reach only a few megabits per second from 550 km, despite using a… pic.twitter.com/XvJ1kxDMWf — Almighty Nifty (@ULJUH) June 23, 2025

Interesting Engineering reports that despite being as dim as a candle's glow, the laser successfully sent data through Earth's turbulent atmosphere. This overcame atmospheric turbulence, a long-standing obstacle in satellite communications.

Professor Wu Jian of Peking University and Liu Chao from the Chinese Academy of Sciences led the team responsible for this achievement. They created a new way to deal with the interference from atmospheric turbulence.

Their solution, called AO-MDR synergy, combines Adaptive Optics (AO) and Mode Diversity Reception (MDR). This combination sharpens and steadies the laser signal, ensuring the transmission stays clear and dependable even in very turbulent conditions.

Overcoming Atmospheric Interference

A major hurdle in laser-based satellite communications is atmospheric turbulence, which distorts light and makes it hard to keep a steady connection. Earlier attempts to solve this problem used AO or MDR alone, but neither method was enough when turbulence was strong.

The Chinese team's new approach, AO-MDR synergy, combines these two methods. It corrects distortions while also picking up scattered signals. This combination boosts signal strength and ensures more reliable data transmission, even with low laser power. Their efforts represent a significant step in solving a long-standing problem in space communication.

A Game-Changing Development in Satellite Communications

The impact of this breakthrough goes further than just faster speeds. Sending data so far with hardly any signal loss could lead to quicker and more effective global data exchanges. The research team's efforts also suggest big improvements in the reliability of satellite communications. This could change things for industries that depend on real-time data transmission, including media, telecommunications, and even space exploration.

This technology's capacity to keep a high-quality signal over 36,000 kilometres—without needing complicated ground infrastructure—introduces new possibilities for satellite communications. For example, HD streaming could become faster and have fewer interruptions, making this technology attractive to consumers and businesses.

Looking Ahead

This success is a win not just for China but for scientists worldwide. It highlights China's increasing influence in space technology and its potential to lead in satellite communications. Advancements in laser communication might bring us faster internet, more dependable communication for space missions, and even better global positioning systems (GPS).

As these techniques develop, satellite-based laser communications may soon outperform traditional radio frequency systems. They could provide more bandwidth, quicker speeds, and less delay. This breakthrough shows what Chinese research can do and points to the increasing rivalry in the race to lead the future of space-based communications.