Real Madrid had one of the most successful seasons in the club's history last year, bringing home four titles including a record 15th UEFA Champions League trophy. Despite this, manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that winning so much has not dampened their hunger to go for more this season, contrary to comments made by Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City manager has had his fair share of success during his career both as a manager and a player. He recently said: "We are not the same after winning," while talking about the slump that some clubs face after particularly successful seasons.

Ancelotti was asked to weigh in on the comment, especially with Los Blancos currently sitting eleven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. He insisted that he does not agree with Guardiola and his side is not facing any motivational issues.

Real Madrid started the season well, even sitting at the top of the league table for several weeks before the World Cup break. They have slipped up in recent games due largely to fitness issues and fatigue hitting key players in a particularly hectic season.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's mid-week clash against Elche, Ancelotti said: "I don't think it's a problem for Real Madrid. The impression I have is that winning helps you win. When you win you feel things you want to repeat. Repeating is motivation for us. The parties, the celebrations… and on the other hand, if you win, you prevent the other team from having that feeling."

He admitted that they are currently at a disadvantage when it comes to their La Liga title defence, but they are determined to fight.

Real Madrid had just won the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend, showing that the club is still in the habit of securing silverware. Fatigue has been catching up with the players in the latter half of the season, but one major contributor to this is that they are still fighting on multiple fronts.

Apart from La Liga, Real Madrid are into the semi-finals of the Cope del Rey. They have also qualified into the last-16 of the Champions League. this means that the squad is playing more games than many of their opponents. Many key members of the team also went deep into the World Cup.

However, Real Madrid accepts no excuses, and it has been a manager's burden to maintain a certain level of success. Ancelotti knows this all too well after getting sacked just a year after he won the Champions League in 2014 during his first stint in charge. He will be wanting to avoid the same outcome this season.