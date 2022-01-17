What a difference a year makes. After enduring an entire season without winning a single piece of silverware, Real Madrid have finally broken the drought by winning their 12th Supercopa de Espana title on Sunday. They defeated Athletic Club de Bilbao 2-0 in the final which was staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric scored the first goal in the 38th minute via a skillfully curled strike that was just beyond the reach of Athletic keeper Unai Simon.

Karim Benzema then doubled the lead after the break after a penalty was awarded following a VAR review. Yeray Alvarez was deemed to have blocked a shot with a handball, giving Benzema a chance that he did not allow to go to waste.

Fans at the King Fahd International Stadium were delighted with the intense action, especially after Athletic were also awarded a handball as Eder Militao was sent off with a red card in the 87th minute. There were protests from the Real Madrid squad as it appeared as though Militao's arm was in a natural position as the ball hit him, but the referee called handball anyway.

Nevertheless, vindication was earned just moments later, as Thibaut Courtois managed to save Raul Garcia's penalty attempt via a block from his left foot. Defending champions Athletic Club thought they had the prime opportunity to stage a late comeback, but Real Madrid had other plans.

With just a few minutes remaining, Athletic had no answers and Los Blancos secured the first trophy available this season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has vowed that they are going to go after all the other trophies still available.

Real Madrid are on top of the La Liga table, with only Sevilla currently close enough to be within striking distance. The Andalusian club is five points behind but with a game in hand. Third-placed Real Betis is already a whopping 15 points adrift. The Copa del Rey trophy is also still available, with Real Madrid facing Elche in the Round of 16.