Could there be a feud brewing between Spain national football team legends Iker Casillas and Gerard Pique? Popular streamer Ibai Llanos appears to be stirring up a controversy by sharing a screenshot of a conversation where Casillas could be seen insulting his former teammate.

Llanos, who is known to be a close friend and associate of both former footballers, took to Twitter to share what appears to be a snippet from his chat with the Real Madrid legend. In the screenshot, he asks Casillas, "Iker what do you think of Pique, don't you think he's a bit of an a**hole? Be honest."

Casillas hoy se levantó amable. pic.twitter.com/ZPlZWdkv2q — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) February 17, 2023

In response, Casillas calls the former FC Barcelona defender a "total brat" and an "imbecile."

Pique has not publicly responded to the tweet, but many are convinced that the banter is simply a publicity stunt or an exchange of jokes between friends. After all, Casillas and Pique have maintained a close relationship despite having played for rival clubs for most of their professional careers.

They won a number of trophies together for Spain, including the 2012 FIFA World Cup. However, domestically, they were bitter rivals while with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, respectively. Since they have both retired, Casillas and Pique have partnered up with Llanos to put up the Kings League.

Established under Pique's company, Kosmos, the Kings League is a seven-a-side football competition that kicked off back in January 2023. Last week, Pique and Casillas were both present for the matchday 6 preview, where they also exchanged some banter while harking back to their playing days.

They are no strangers to exchanging mild insults against each other, but that appears to be the dynamic of their friendship. Llanos appears to be in on the joke, and while some fans are eager to stir up a feud, this appears to be nothing more than harmless banter.

The Kings League is one of many projects that Pique has started since establishing Kosmos, and he is quickly becoming a real power player in the sports production scene. He has partnered up with a number of other former footballers, including Sergio Aguero.

Llanos, who is one of Spain's most influential streamers, has helped bring Pique's projects to millions of viewers on Twitch, TikTok and YouTube.