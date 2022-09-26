Rihanna will be returning to the music scene with a big bang early next year when she headlines the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The event will take place on February 12, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The singer confirmed the news herself after weeks of speculation by sharing an announcement on social media. She did not say it directly, but a picture speaks a thousand words. The Grammy Award-winning artist posted a photo of her tattooed and immaculately manicured hand holding up a football stamped with the NFL logo late on Sunday night.

There was no caption, but everyone knows exactly what the image meant. News outlets were immediately buzzing about Rihanna's halftime show performance.

The Fenty Beauty founder made a name for herself in the music scene in the early 2000s. However, she focused on building a beauty empire in the past decade. Her makeup line has now extended to Fenty Skin (skincare) as well as Savage X Fenty, which sells lingerie. She had been away from the thick of things in the music scene for some time, which is why a major appearance at the Super Bowl is highly anticipated.

Rihanna has never really left the spotlight, and is still very visible in high profile events here and there. However, a major musical release is long overdue. She has been teasing new music for over a year, and it remains to be seen if any new material will debut at the halftime show. Although customarily, artists perform their greatest hits at the Super Bowl.

The NFL is believed to have been courting the Barbadian singer for a while, but she had turned down the opportunity to perform at the height of the Colin Kaepernick protests in 2020.

Apart from Rihanna, country/pop sensation Taylor Swift has also been strongly linked to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. However, she is believed to be busy completing the rerecording of her earlier albums.

In any case, it is now confirmed that singer-turned-beauty mogul Rihanna will be taking the stage once more in an event that will be watched by millions upon millions of people from the United States and around the world. Even non-football fans often tune in to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Advertising spots during the coverage are also the most expensive in the world due to the massive reach.

Expectations are through the roof, but Rihanna is definitely expected to deliver. She will be setting aside her business ventures for a short time to give what could be one of her most memorable performances.