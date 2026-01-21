Silver has a habit of moving quietly and then suddenly commanding attention. This week, it did exactly that. Prices on New York's COMEX pushed to fresh record highs as investors rushed towards traditional safe havens. At the centre of the debate now sits a striking claim from Robert Kiyosaki, the author and investor best known for Rich Dad Poor Dad. He believes silver could rise to $107 an ounce.

The figure is eye-catching. But for such a move to materialise, a series of things would have to go wrong in the global economy and within the silver market itself.

A Market Driven by Fear and Politics

The recent surge of silver isn't happening all by itself; in fact, on 19 January 2026, the COMEX silver contract for delivery in March traded up to $94.350 per ounce and saw an increase of over five per cent during one trading day — it ended the day's activity at approximately $93 late that same day in India. The immediate catalyst was political in nature. As a result of President Trump's renewed threats to impose tariffs on European countries, investors reacted to comments he made concerning trade pressures related to accessing Greenland.

In response to this heightened uncertainty, both gold and silver have experienced substantial increases in value because of the protection these commodities offer in times of economic unrest. Besides being safe havens, silver also plays a significant role as an industrial metal; therefore, the combination of these characteristics continues to drive demand higher.

Kiyosaki's $107 Call

TESLA cannot get silver.



This Monday silver will gap up

from $91 an ounce to $107 an ounce.



Yay — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 15, 2026

Robert Kiyosaki believes that, due to how undervalued silver is today, its current price does not reflect its true worth. He has posted on social media suggesting that a lack of supply will cause prices to rise dramatically. According to Kiyosaki, the demand for silver will continue to grow, driven by the electric vehicle industry, renewable energy systems, and electronics.

He points out that silver is used extensively in solar panels, batteries, and advanced automotive parts. The increasing use of silver in these sectors, coupled with supply shortages, could cause prices to rise very rapidly. This forms the basis of his prediction that silver could reach $107 per ounce.

Reaching that level would require silver to climb from its current low-90s price range to $107. For this to happen, other markets would need to deteriorate or be negatively impacted dramatically.

What Must Go Wrong for Silver to Surge?

For silver to hit $107, a series of significant disruptions would have to occur. One key scenario involves oil prices increasing steadily and persistently to that level. Achieving this would require a substantial shock to energy markets, involving escalation of trade tensions beyond rhetoric and into actual tariffs that severely disrupt global supply chains. Such disruptions could trigger inflation concerns among consumers and investors alike. Central banks would also need to feel cornered, possibly losing control over monetary policy.

Simultaneously, despite rising oil prices, industrial demand must remain strong. This is a delicate balance, as high oil prices generally dampen demand before any gains materialise for investors.

Supply shortages could help push prices higher, but as with most commodities, a shortage alone usually isn't enough. Market participants typically need widespread fear and panic-driven buying to trigger a substantial spike. Mining output constraints—due to environmental regulations and rising costs—are already contributing to supply tightness, adding to the potential for upward pressure.

Warning Signs Beneath the Surface

While prices continue to climb, some analysts urge caution. Aamir Makda, Commodity and Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, highlights weakening internal momentum. Technical indicators are signalling a bearish divergence on daily charts.

This is significant. It suggests that although prices are reaching new highs, the strength behind the move may be waning. Such patterns often precede corrections.

Further concern arises from open interest data. Falling open interest alongside rising prices indicates long unwinding, meaning traders are taking profits rather than building new positions.

Makda advises investors holding long positions to consider taking profits at current levels. His outlook reflects a market that may be overheating rather than on the verge of another steep rise.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.