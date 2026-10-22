Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is minded to reject the vast Rosebank oilfield, officials say, placing the North Sea's largest untapped reserve in doubt just a day after she cleared the way for the smaller Jackdaw gasfield in a move that has exposed deep divisions within Labour.

No formal decision on Rosebank has been announced. Fahnbulleh said last week that it would take 'a bit longer' than Jackdaw. The contrast between the two projects has become one of the most politically charged questions facing the government.

Jackdaw Gets the Go-Ahead

On Wednesday, Fahnbulleh agreed that the regulator could grant consent for gas production at Jackdaw. The North Sea Transition Authority then granted that consent, and the government says production could begin as early as the end of October.

Ministers say the project is compatible with the UK's legally binding climate commitments. Fahnbulleh has argued that the two fields are different, telling the Guardian that Jackdaw would supply the domestic market while Rosebank is mainly an oilfield for export.

Labour's 2024 manifesto pledged not to issue new licences to explore new oil and gas fields, while allowing existing fields to be managed over their lifetimes. Both projects must nonetheless satisfy the applicable consent requirements before they can proceed.

Who Has the Final Say on Rosebank?

Under the formal process, the regulator can grant consent only if the secretary of state agrees following an environmental assessment. The decision therefore rests with Fahnbulleh.

Party sources have suggested that Prime Minister Andy Burnham could become involved if the issue triggers a wider Cabinet dispute. That has not been confirmed. Burnham has said the government is 'not backing away' from its decisions on the two fields.

One Labour MP familiar with the discussions said Fahnbulleh understood her standing within the party was at stake. The MP said Burnham would face political pressure over the outcome, although the consent process remains governed by regulatory requirements.

Growing Backbench and Opposition Pressure

Several Labour MPs have voiced opposition to approving Rosebank. Afzal Khan, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on climate change, said that approving the field on top of Jackdaw could not be justified.

Former minister Catherine West warned that climate change was a present reality rather than a future threat. She argued that new fossil fuel developments were not the answer to potential job losses in the North Sea.

The Green Party has opposed both projects, arguing that they conflict with the UK's climate commitments, and has criticised Labour over the Jackdaw decision.

The UN Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report, published on 13 October, warned that deeper cuts in global emissions are needed to meet internationally agreed temperature goals. Campaigners cite it in arguing against new fossil fuel developments.

Bills, Standing Charges and a New Wealth Fund

Burnham told MPs on Wednesday that he had asked the chancellor and the energy secretary to consider whether standing charges could be removed from gas bills. No decision on the proposal has been announced.

The government has also announced a new Energy Wealth Fund with an initial £2bn allocation. It says the fund will reinvest oil and gas revenues in the transition to cleaner energy. A decision on Rosebank is still awaited.