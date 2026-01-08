RuneScape, launched on 4 January 2001, has just turned 25. British studio Jagex's massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has not only reached a remarkable milestone at a silver anniversary, it has thrived in the global gaming scene. To prove that, RuneScape has been drawing both old and new players back into its world.

This 25-year anniversary has sparked revived interest in gamers across the globe as they step into Gielinor to join the game's special year-long anniversary activity that features completing 25 bite-sized tasks for each year of the game's history.

“RuneScape,” a new MMORPG, is launched. pic.twitter.com/qyfPU6a3C2 — 2001 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) January 4, 2026

For many, RuneScape encompasses memories, a community, and experiences beyond the game itself, as it represents the formative part of their childhood, early online camaraderie in a shared digital world that has since continued to evolve for the past 25 years. What's remarkable isn't that RuneScape sparks fond memories, it's that it's drawing more players than it ever did in its 25-year run.

Forever Games

Game developer Jagex reported RuneScape's paid membership base rose 30% in 2025, with over a million subscribers, but millions more are also playing without fees, per Start Up News. This resurgence can be attributed to Old School RuneScape which preserves RuneScape's 2007 graphics and gameplay.

Huge congratulations to @FasTLT for becoming the first player to reach 200M Sailing XP, officially verified by Jagex’s anti-cheat team! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DlLgoTjEFx — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) January 6, 2026

Old School RuneScape is a 'a community-driven game, with players voting before any significant improvement or new content is added,' according to Jagex. It has shaped to be a 'forever game' today, a term given to games designed to have long-lasting engagement and high replay potential. Jagex detailed in its official page, 'We create forever fans by empowering our community.'

In July of 2025, Old School RuneScape drew hundreds of thousands of players simultaneously, according to an eSports report, who also described the game as 'arguably the best MMORPG on the market.' OSRS played a pivotal role in the success of RuneScape's 25th anniversary quest by drawing both new and veteran audiences.

RuneScape's Legacy

A quarter of a decade after its first release, RuneScape remains significant in the gaming world, particularly because of the community around it. The game was never made to feel like a single-player experience and instead centred the plot around teamwork, social interaction, and even trade. In effect, players often recall in-game clans, real friendships, and collective efforts to learn skills.

Autonomy is another defining aspect of RuneScape, setting it apart from other MMORPGs around. Its focus on open-world exploration and freeform gameplay allows users to shape their own journey and follow their own pace.

With RuneScape's silver anniversary celebration, the evident enthusiasm of its player base demonstrates that the celebrated MMORPG is not stuck in the past, and is instead continuously evolving along with its audience. The sheer number of participants in the anniversary event shows a community who grew up with its favourite game and is revisiting it with nostalgia and happiness.

2026 officially marks 25 years of RuneScape! We’re kicking off a year-long celebration with all games coming together for a special video on January 15th at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT 🗓️



We can’t wait to share more with you all next week! pic.twitter.com/RvFrPXNKdb — RuneScape (@RuneScape) January 7, 2026

As with the gaming landscape now overpowered by new, futuristic, and next-gen gaming experiences, RuneScape's return and its success of having players returning for one more quest speak volumes about online gaming's community and shared experiences. Whether you're a seasoned or a new player, Lumbridge welcomes you with enthusiasm, leading you to the quests of RuneScape's 25th anniversary game as Gielinor reminds you why it has captivated hearts across the globe.