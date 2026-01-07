It is rare for Pikachu to change. For nearly three decades, the electric mouse has served as the visual shorthand for Pokémon itself, instantly recognisable across games, films and merchandise.

That is why a fresh leak suggesting a redesigned Pikachu for the rumoured Generation 10 games has sparked intense discussion across the fanbase. If accurate, the new look would mark the mascot's most notable update in years, timed with Pokémon's 30th anniversary in 2026.

While leaks should always be treated cautiously, the imagery circulating online suggests that Pikachu may soon look softer, rounder and more emotive than ever before. For a franchise that rarely alters its most sacred icon, even subtle tweaks carry enormous symbolic weight.

A Chubbier, More Expressive Pikachu

According to recent reports, the redesign is tied to the still-unannounced Gen 10 titles, widely believed to be called Pokémon Wind and Wave.

These games are said to take place across a Southeast Asia-inspired archipelago, with exploration and movement between islands at their core. Within that broader shake-up, Pikachu's appearance appears to be evolving too, reflecting a renewed focus on expression, personality and mechanical experimentation.

The alleged redesign surfaced via a leaked image shared on X by an account known as Light_88. The post compares a new Pikachu model with the version seen in Pokémon Legends Z-A, highlighting noticeable changes.

The leaked Pikachu appears chubbier, with fuller cheeks and a more exaggerated facial range, leaning closer to the early anime aesthetic than the slimmer modern game models.

According to the leaker, the image originates from an older development build, meaning the final design could still change before release. That caveat has done little to dampen speculation. Many fans see the redesign as a deliberate nod to nostalgia, reconnecting Pikachu with its original, rounded proportions from the late 1990s.

There is also uncertainty over whether this model represents Pikachu's standard appearance or a special form tied to a new mechanic. Either way, it would be the first meaningful visual refresh for the mascot in years, signalling that even Pokémon's safest design choices are not immune to revision.

Gen 10 Mechanics and Balloon-like Transformations

Alongside the redesign, an earlier leak from the same user on X hints at how Pikachu's new look might tie into Gen 10's battle systems. A short animation allegedly shows Pikachu's body inflating as energy courses through it, creating a balloon-like transformation.

The visual is unusual, even by Pokémon standards, and has prompted debate over whether it represents a new form, a temporary power-up or a battle-specific gimmick.

Leaks suggest that Gen 10's core mechanic revolves around blessings from god-like entities known as Majins. In this system, Pokémon holding specific items receive enhanced stats, echoing elements of Mega Evolution and Terastallisation.

One leaked description claims these are 'exceptionally powerful Pokémon that become possessed by the Majin', complete with aura effects and subtle colour shifts.

If Pikachu is central to demonstrating this mechanic, its redesign may have been driven by animation needs rather than aesthetics alone, allowing for more expressive transformations during battle.

Gen 10 Shaping Up To Be Something Special

The next major games titled Pokémon Wind and Wave are rumoured to be set in Southeast Asia, with players exploring multiple islands, instead of a single region.

The possible Majin feature hints at themes that take root in the setting and players are excited to see the end product. It's most likely going to be a Switch 2 exclusive so that it takes full advantage of the console's power.