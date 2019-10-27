Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook achieved his 139th career triple-double last Saturday in their 126-123 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He just passed the prolific Magic Johnson en route to securing second position. The 30-year-old player is on his way to breaking the all-time record held by the legendary Oscar Robertson at 181 triple-doubles.

During the game against the Pelicans, the superstar guard scored 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists to complete the achievement. Compared to other sports, basketball it is the only team sport where any member of the team can contribute to all factors regardless of their position.

According to the NBA website, in the all-time top five career triple-double holders, only Westbrook and LeBron James are still active players. LeBron is also the only player on the list who doesn't play the point guard position as his primary role.

Westbrook moved to Houston this year after playing over ten years for the Oklahoma City Thunders. Averaging 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game in last season, it would only take him two or three years to break Robertson's record playing just the regular seasons.

It's not a far-off prediction. His career game averages in the last three years with the Thunders show triple-double figures in those stats. If Houston can make it to the playoffs, that would add another 5-25 games to help assure his place in NBA history. He only needs to achieve the feat 43 more times to clinch to break the record. Realistically speaking, two or three years would be enough to achieve the goal. The former MVP reunited with his former partner in crime, James Harden. With this tried and tested tandem, Westbrook will have a greater chance of raking in triple doubles with the Rockets.

Being able to create triple-doubles shows the versatility of a basketball player. Averaging just over 10 rebounds per game is crazy for a point guard. However, it doesn't seem to be a problem for the 6'3" Westbrook. As a former winner of the scoring champion and assist leader title twice, it looks like NBA history will be made in the next few seasons.